Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Extraordinary General Meeting of January 28, 2021
01/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent
According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on January 31, 2021, 11: 00 a.m., with the purpose to:
Item
Description - extraordinary agenda
Candidates
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions for
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
1
the partial spin-off of Itaú Unibanco S.A. are set out, with the merger, into the
Reject
Company, of the spun-off portion related to the interest of Itaú Unibanco S.A.
-
-
representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock ("Transaction 1"):
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
2
AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the
Reject
appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be merged
-
-
into the Company ("Appraisal Report 1"):
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
Resolve on the Appraisal Report 1, based on the balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco
3
Reject
-
-
S.A. as of September 30, 2020:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
4
Resolve on Transaction 1, with no increase in the Company's capital stock:
Reject
-
-
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
If aforementioned items 1 to 4 are approved, then resolve on the "Protocol and
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of the
5
Company are set out, with reduction of its capital stock and transfer of the spun-
Reject
off portion representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock to a new company
-
-
("Newco") to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary
General Stockholders' Meeting is held ("Transaction 2"):
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the
6
Reject
appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be spun off
-
-
and transferred to Newco ("Appraisal Report 2"):
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
Resolve on the Appraisal Report 2, based on the balance sheet of the Company
7
Reject
-
-
as of September 30, 2020:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Resolve on Transaction 2 and the resulting set-up of a NewCo, to be incorporated
Approve
for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting is
20,119,021
99.60394
8
held, with the issue of 4,958,290,359 common and 4,845,844,989 NewCo
Reject
preferred shares to be assigned to the Company's stockholders in the same
-
-
proportion of their interest in its capital, and approve the draft of NewCo's
Abstain
bylaws, which is attached to the "Protocol and Justification" for Transaction 2:
80,000
0.39606
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Approve
19,412,504
96.10616
10
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
Geraldo José Carbone
Reject
706,517
3.49778
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Approve
19,412,504
96.10616
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes
11
Reject
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
de Santana
706,517
3.49778
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Approve
19,412,504
96.10616
12
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
Roberto Egydio Setubal
Reject
706,517
3.49778
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of
Approve
16,592,274
82.14395
13
the NewCo's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the overall amount of
Reject
1,738,017
8.60446
R$633,000.00:
Abstain
1,868,730
9.25159
Authorize the Company's management members, as set forth in its Bylaws, to
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
14
carry out all the actions and sign all the documents required for implementing
Reject
-
-
and formalizing the approved resolutions:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Amend items 7.1. and 7.1.4 of the Company's Bylaws to change the frequency of
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
15
election and period of term of office for the members of the Audit Committee
Reject
-
-
from annual to every five years:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
Consolidate the Bylaws by including (i) the amendment mentioned in foregoing
Approve
20,119,021
99.60394
Reject
16
item "15"; and (ii) the capital reduction as a result of Transaction 2, in accordance
-
-
with item 5 hereof:
Abstain
80,000
0.39606
New wording of item 9, above:
Approve
-
-
17
9. If item 8 above is approved:
Reject
Set at four (4) the number of positions to be filled at the NewCo's Board of
-
-
Directors:
Abstain
7,178,978
100.00000
Approve
-
-
Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,
Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho
18
which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual
Neto
Reject
-
-
General Stockholders' Meeting take office:
Abstain
7,178,978
100.00000
São Paulo-SP, January 28, 2021.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 21:59:01 UTC.