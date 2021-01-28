Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Extraordinary General Meeting of January 28, 2021

01/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on January 31, 2021, 11: 00 a.m., with the purpose to:

Item

Description - extraordinary agenda

Candidates

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions for

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

1

the partial spin-off of Itaú Unibanco S.A. are set out, with the merger, into the

Reject

Company, of the spun-off portion related to the interest of Itaú Unibanco S.A.

-

-

representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock ("Transaction 1"):

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

2

AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the

Reject

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be merged

-

-

into the Company ("Appraisal Report 1"):

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 1, based on the balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco

3

Reject

-

-

S.A. as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

4

Resolve on Transaction 1, with no increase in the Company's capital stock:

Reject

-

-

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

If aforementioned items 1 to 4 are approved, then resolve on the "Protocol and

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of the

5

Company are set out, with reduction of its capital stock and transfer of the spun-

Reject

off portion representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock to a new company

-

-

("Newco") to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary

General Stockholders' Meeting is held ("Transaction 2"):

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the

6

Reject

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be spun off

-

-

and transferred to Newco ("Appraisal Report 2"):

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 2, based on the balance sheet of the Company

7

Reject

-

-

as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Resolve on Transaction 2 and the resulting set-up of a NewCo, to be incorporated

Approve

for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting is

20,119,021

99.60394

8

held, with the issue of 4,958,290,359 common and 4,845,844,989 NewCo

Reject

preferred shares to be assigned to the Company's stockholders in the same

-

-

proportion of their interest in its capital, and approve the draft of NewCo's

Abstain

bylaws, which is attached to the "Protocol and Justification" for Transaction 2:

80,000

0.39606

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Approve

19,412,504

96.10616

10

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

Geraldo José Carbone

Reject

706,517

3.49778

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Approve

19,412,504

96.10616

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

11

Reject

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

de Santana

706,517

3.49778

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Approve

19,412,504

96.10616

12

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Reject

706,517

3.49778

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of

Approve

16,592,274

82.14395

13

the NewCo's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the overall amount of

Reject

1,738,017

8.60446

R$633,000.00:

Abstain

1,868,730

9.25159

Authorize the Company's management members, as set forth in its Bylaws, to

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

14

carry out all the actions and sign all the documents required for implementing

Reject

-

-

and formalizing the approved resolutions:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Amend items 7.1. and 7.1.4 of the Company's Bylaws to change the frequency of

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

15

election and period of term of office for the members of the Audit Committee

Reject

-

-

from annual to every five years:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

Consolidate the Bylaws by including (i) the amendment mentioned in foregoing

Approve

20,119,021

99.60394

Reject

16

item "15"; and (ii) the capital reduction as a result of Transaction 2, in accordance

-

-

with item 5 hereof:

Abstain

80,000

0.39606

New wording of item 9, above:

Approve

-

-

17

9. If item 8 above is approved:

Reject

Set at four (4) the number of positions to be filled at the NewCo's Board of

-

-

Directors:

Abstain

7,178,978

100.00000

Approve

-

-

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho

18

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual

Neto

Reject

-

-

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain

7,178,978

100.00000

São Paulo-SP, January 28, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

#Corporativo | Interno

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 21:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:00pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Ex..
PU
04:54pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of January ..
PU
08:12aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 01/28/2021 Reference Form 2019
PU
01/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco –Notice Stockholders – Xpart &ndas..
PU
01/26ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Information on the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeti..
PU
01/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Resubmission of the Extraordinary General Meeting Manual of ..
PU
01/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 01/21/2021 Remote Voting Form - Annual General Meeting on Ja..
PU
01/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 01/21/2021 Reference Form 2019
PU
01/18ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of January ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 108 B 19 968 M 19 968 M
Net income 2020 17 353 M 3 197 M 3 197 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,1x
Yield 2020 2,21%
Capitalization 262 B 48 364 M 48 359 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 96 900
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,56 BRL
Last Close Price 28,23 BRL
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-10.52%48 568
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.3.55%389 896
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%267 624
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION2.08%258 054
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.17.43%201 035
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.70%197 902
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ