Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Extraordinary General Meeting of January 28, 2021

Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on January 31, 2021, 11: 00 a.m., with the purpose to:

Item Description - extraordinary agenda Candidates Voting Number of % over total

shares voting

Resolve on the "Protocol and Justification" in which the terms and conditions for Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

1 the partial spin-off of Itaú Unibanco S.A. are set out, with the merger, into the Reject

Company, of the spun-off portion related to the interest of Itaú Unibanco S.A. - -

representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock ("Transaction 1"): Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

2 AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the Reject

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be merged - -

into the Company ("Appraisal Report 1"): Abstain

80,000 0.39606

Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 1, based on the balance sheet of Itaú Unibanco

3 Reject - -

S.A. as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

4 Resolve on Transaction 1, with no increase in the Company's capital stock: Reject - -

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

If aforementioned items 1 to 4 are approved, then resolve on the "Protocol and Approve

20,119,021 99.60394

Justification" in which the terms and conditions for the partial spin-off of the

5 Company are set out, with reduction of its capital stock and transfer of the spun- Reject

off portion representing 41.05% of XP Inc.'s capital stock to a new company

- -

("Newco") to be incorporated for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary

General Stockholders' Meeting is held ("Transaction 2"): Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Approve the appointment and engagement of PricewaterhouseCoopers Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

AuditoresIndependentes - PwC as the expert firm responsible for preparing the

6 Reject

appraisal report of the stockholders' equity of Itaú Unibanco S.A. to be spun off - -

and transferred to Newco ("Appraisal Report 2"): Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

Resolve on the Appraisal Report 2, based on the balance sheet of the Company

7 Reject - -

as of September 30, 2020:

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Resolve on Transaction 2 and the resulting set-up of a NewCo, to be incorporated Approve

for such purpose on the date this Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting is 20,119,021 99.60394

8 held, with the issue of 4,958,290,359 common and 4,845,844,989 NewCo Reject

preferred shares to be assigned to the Company's stockholders in the same - -

proportion of their interest in its capital, and approve the draft of NewCo's Abstain

bylaws, which is attached to the "Protocol and Justification" for Transaction 2: 80,000 0.39606

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, Approve 19,412,504 96.10616

10 which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual Geraldo José Carbone Reject 706,517 3.49778

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, Approve 19,412,504 96.10616

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

11 Reject

which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual de Santana 706,517 3.49778

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office, Approve 19,412,504 96.10616

12 which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual Roberto Egydio Setubal Reject 706,517 3.49778

General Stockholders' Meeting take office:

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of Approve 16,592,274 82.14395

13 the NewCo's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the overall amount of Reject 1,738,017 8.60446

R$633,000.00:

Abstain 1,868,730 9.25159

Authorize the Company's management members, as set forth in its Bylaws, to Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

14 carry out all the actions and sign all the documents required for implementing Reject - -

and formalizing the approved resolutions:

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Amend items 7.1. and 7.1.4 of the Company's Bylaws to change the frequency of Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

15 election and period of term of office for the members of the Audit Committee Reject - -

from annual to every five years:

Abstain 80,000 0.39606

Consolidate the Bylaws by including (i) the amendment mentioned in foregoing Approve 20,119,021 99.60394

Reject

16 item "15"; and (ii) the capital reduction as a result of Transaction 2, in accordance - -

with item 5 hereof: Abstain

80,000 0.39606

New wording of item 9, above: Approve - -

17 9. If item 8 above is approved: Reject

Set at four (4) the number of positions to be filled at the NewCo's Board of - -

Directors: Abstain

7,178,978 100.00000

Approve - -

Elect the members of the Board of Directors for the next annual term of office,

Demosthenes Madureira de Pinho

18 which will be in force until the date the members elected at the 2021 Annual Neto Reject - -

General Stockholders' Meeting take office: