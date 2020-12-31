Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Itaú Unibanco S A : calls shareholder meeting to decide XP stake spinoff

12/31/2020 | 02:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, has convened an extraordinary shareholder meeting on Jan. 31 to decide on spinning off its 40.5% stake in brokerage XP Inc , according to a Thursday filing.

Itaú said last month that the new company would be directly owned by the bank's shareholders.

Itaú raised at least $956.4 million by selling a 4.4% stake in XP in a share offering on December 3.

Itaú's decision to divest in XP comes after its plans to take control of the major fintech group in 2017 were blocked for antitrust reasons two years later. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. -1.46% 31.63 End-of-day quote.-14.74%
XP INC. -2.57% 39.41 Delayed Quote.5.09%
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
02:34pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : calls shareholder meeting to decide XP stake spinoff
RE
10:41aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 12/31/2020 Remote Voting Form - Annual General Meeting on Ja..
PU
10:41aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : 12/31/2020 Convening Notice - Annual and Extraordinary Gener..
PU
08:53aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Material Fact - Corporate restructuring related to Itaú's eq..
PU
08:49aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Convening Notice - Annual and Extraordinary General Stockhol..
PU
07:51aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Report of the Fiscal Council
PU
07:43aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Fiscal Council of D..
PU
12/11ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : Itaú Unibanco announces new Executive Committee
PU
12/11Brazil's Itau adds payments unit, new org structure as fintechs loom
RE
12/11ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 108 B 20 874 M 20 874 M
Net income 2020 17 353 M 3 346 M 3 346 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 290 B 56 187 M 56 010 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,68x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 96 900
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,06 BRL
Last Close Price 31,63 BRL
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Candido Botelho Bracher President & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Executive Director-Finance
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-14.74%56 187
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.32%382 123
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.83%260 260
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-14.79%259 351
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.89%193 058
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.14.56%165 110
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ