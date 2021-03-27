Itaú Unibanco S A : 03/27/2021 Information on the Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on April 27, 2021

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

2021

General Stockholders' Meeting Manual

Annual General Stockholders' Meeting and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021

100% digital and remote event

Contents

1. Message from the Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors 03

2. Introduction 05

3. Executive Ofﬁcers' Comments 05

4. Information about the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting and the Extraordinary

General Stockholders' Meeting 06

5. Call notice 08

6. Annual General Stockholders' Meeting and Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting 09

ATTACHMENT I - Attachment 9-1-II of the CVM Instruction 481/09 13

ATTACHMENT II - Item 10 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction 480/09 18

ATTACHMENT III - Items 12.5 to 12.10 of Attachment 24 of the CVM Instruction 480/09 51

ATTACHMENT IV - Item 13 of Attachment 24 of CVM Instruction 480/09 70

ATTACHMENT V - Proposal to Amend the Company's Bylaws 101

ATTACHMENT VI - Proxy Templates

A - Proxy Template for Holders of Common Shares 112

B - Proxy Template for Holders of Preferred Shares 116

C - Proxy Template for Attorneys-In Fact Provided by the Company (for Holders of Common Shares) 117

D - Proxy Template for Attorneys-In Fact Provided by the Company (for Holders of Preferred Shares) 121

E - Information on attachment 23 to CVM Instruction No. 481/09 122

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

1. Message from the Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors

São Paulo, March 27, 2021.

Dear Stockholder,

As it is widely known, 2020 was marked by an unexpected health crisis, the extent of which as well as its global impacts are still felt on the economy and all sectors of society. The unpredictability of such a scenario has driven dramatic changes and the need to adjust accordingly. Nevertheless, after one year during which we have dealt with the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, our perception is that we have learned lessons and knowledge that will drive us in the months ahead. They also signal the bank's capacity and strength to make it through crises.

As a Brazilian bank with most of its operations in the domestic market, we are attentive to the pressures placed on Brazil, whose GDP slumped by 4.1% in 2020 from a 1.4% rise in 2019. The Selic rate has remained at 2.0% since August 2020 and inﬂation reached 4.5% at the end of 2020. Bank loans, as a percentage of GDP, rose to 54.2% in December 2020¹.

Even though our business was adversely impacted by all these events, we have kept a sustainable management of our risk appetite by means of the expected loan loss model. Although in 2020 it impacted the bank's results, driven by the provisions for loan losses, it also enabled us to anticipate the worsening of our clients' ﬁnancial condition.

In 2020 we paid out R$4.5 billion as dividends and interest on capital, which accounted for 24.3% of managerial income² for 2020. Annualized return on equity² was 16.1% in the last quarter of 2020. We have kept therefore the strength of our capital, with tier 1 capital ratio closing the year at 13.2%.

Continuous investments in innovation and technology have performed well. We hit the milestone of 24.2 million digital clients in December 2020, paving the way for the decision to keep ongoing focus on the digital front: in 2021 we will invest about 112% more than we did in 2018, while we expect to reduce by 28% our expenditures on infrastructure maintenance this year.

In the ongoing search for stockholder value creation, we have approved the segregation of Itaú Unibanco Conglomerate's business line related to its interest³ in XP Inc.'s capital into XPart., a company to be incorporated after we obtain the required approval from regulators.

We are concurrently adopting certain measures as immediate responses to the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure our employees' safety, so that they are able to be close to our clients to understand and meet the needs amid the pandemic scenario. These initiatives reﬂect our history of valuing the strategic importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics.

Highlighting our care with society, we have set up the Todos pela Saúde (All for Health), a program aimed to ﬁght the effects of the pandemic in Brazil, to which we have donated over R$1.2 billion. This amount includes R$1 billion donated by Itaú Unibanco, R$200 million donated by the families controlling Itaú Unibanco and Itaúsa, as well as the donations of over 16 partner companies and individuals. Over R$1 billion has already been allocated to four areas of operations and used as follows4:

• R$110 million to inform approximately 175 million people through public information and awareness-raising campaigns and guidance on the correct use of face masks.

• R$226 million to prepare society to return to the new normal, by providing support to epidemiological and Covid-19 treatment researches. This amount will also be used to invest in new vaccine plants of Fiocruz Foundation and Instituto Butantã.

• R$351 million to protect 330,000 health professionals and 172,000 patients, who will beneﬁt from the distribution of over 50 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE). Over 25,000 tests carried out per day, with operations starting on July 31 at the Testing Center in Rio de Janeiro state and on August 7 in Ceará state. 14 million face masks have been handed out to speciﬁc groups, such as the elderly, users of public transport, community household dwellers, indigenous population and homeless people, as well as 120 million pieces of PPE such as face masks, gloves, goggles, and face shields.

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. General Stockholders' Meeting Manual

• R$408 million to take care of society in several initiatives: to provide support to 50,000 elderly and nurses at over 600 care institutions. Purchase of 105,000 oximeters to service all municipalities across Brazil, 44,000 test kits and awareness-raising campaigns intended for truck drivers and 2,500 pieces of hospital equipment for Reception Centers located in vulnerable areas. Purchase of oxygen tanks, worth R$8.5 million, provided to the city of Manaus, Amazon state. Allocation of R$3.6 million to Fiocruz Foundation in connection with the Conexão (Connection) project in Rio de Janeiro communities (comprising testing, telemedicine, guidance and donation of PPE) in addition to carrying out a related impact analysis.

On February 26, 2021, the Instituto Todos pela Saúde (ITpS) was set up with the mission to contribute to strengthen and bring innovation in the health surveillance area in Brazil. ITpS will focus on research support and qualiﬁcation of human resources in genomic epidemiology. It was set up based on the primary intent to foster the development of activities whose results may be integrated and provided to contribute to public policies.

On a different note, we have provided reproﬁled payment terms for individuals and very small and small companies in support to our clients. This reproﬁled loan portfolio totaled R$50.8 billion on December 31, 2020, of which 86.5% was performing loans, further broken down in 82.6% with timely payments and 3.9% with grace periods to be due.

We have neither looked away from our sustainability efforts. We disclose a Positive Impact Commitments report that, from 2020 onward, includes a Private Social Investment Commitment consolidating Itaú Unibanco's vision of the future for sustainable development. In January 2021 we raised sustainable subordinated debt in the amount of US$ 500 million, one more step ahead to integrate ESG5 aspects into our business.

It is also noteworthy highlighting the changes we are proposing to the Board of Directors structure, with the nomination of Candido Botelho Bracher to sit on the Board, after a successful journey as CEO of Itaú Unibanco, as well as the nomination of Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana to also sit on this Board, replacing Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola and José Galló. We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to Gustavo Loyola and José Galló for all the years of dedication and invaluable contributions.

Members Antonio Carlos Barbosa de Oliveira, Antonio Francisco de Lima Neto, Diego Fresco Gutierrez and Rogério Paulo Calderón Peres will step down from the Audit Committee. Our acknowledgment and thanks for the great job they have done. We are putting forward the nomination of Alexandre Barros, Rogério Braga and Ricardo Baldin as new members to the Audit Committee.

As a result of the process to transfer leadership to Milton Maluhy, it is worth mentioning that the Executive Committee will have a new structure aimed to streamline the bank's operations and management model and allow for a more independent and expeditious decision-making, fully consistent with the bank's long-term strategy. By virtue of this streamlining, we will propose an amendment to the Company's Bylaws to reﬂect this new way of representation.

Last but not least, we wish to invite you to read this manual, which features an in-depth presentation of the matters to be addressed at the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting and the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of Itaú Unibanco Holding, scheduled for April 27, 2021. The Meetings will take place in digital format and, as a stockholder, you will be able to once more vote remotely - you can ﬁnd how in this document.

We wish you all a pleasant reading experience!

Sincerely yours,

Roberto Setubal

Pedro Moreira Salles

Co-chairman of the Board of Directors

Co-chairman of the Board of Directors

1. Source: Central Bank of Brazil. 2. In accordance with Brazilian GAAP. 3. Equivalent to 40.52% of XP Inc's capital stock on December 31, 2020. 4. From April 2020 to January 2021. 5. Environmental, Social and Governance.