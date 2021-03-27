Log in
Itaú Unibanco S A : 03/27/2021 Remote Voting Form - Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2021

03/27/2021 | 08:50am EDT
Last update: 03/27/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the Stockholder chooses to exercise his/her remote voting right, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, at the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. of April 27, 2021, which proposals were prepared by the Management members of the Company and details included in the General Stockholders' Meeting Manual, available on the websites of the Company's investor relations (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations), CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 (www.b3.com.br), it is mandatory that this form is fully completed.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Any Stockholders choosing to exercise their remote voting right may do so directly to the Company up to April 20, 2021, by forwarding the documentation below:

(i) The voting form duly filled, initialized, and signed (signature notarized by a public notary's office, consularization and a sworn translation of documents in foreign languages not required); and

(ii) ID document - for Legal Entities: a notarized copy of the articles of association/bylaws, proof of election of management members, and notarized copy of the proxy with specific powers to sign the remote voting form on behalf of the Legal Entity, when applicable, and of the ID documentation of these representatives; and for Individuals: a notarized copy of the ID document bearing the Stockholder's picture. Documents issued abroad are required to be consularized or apostilled and be accompanied by the respective sworn translation.

Upon receipt of the documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above, the Company will notify the stockholder that it has received and accepted them, in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09. This information will be sent to the stockholder at the electronic address stated in the voting form.

Alternatively, stockholders may choose to exercise their remote voting right through service providers, transmitting their voting instructions to their custody agents or bookkeeper, subject to the rules determined by the latter.

The Stockholders should contact the custody agent or bookkeeper to check out the procedures established by the latter, as well as the documents requested accordingly.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Mailing address:

Itaú Unibanco - Gerência Paralegal de Assuntos Corporativos

Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Conceição, 3° andar Parque Jabaquara, in São Paulo (SP) - CEP 04344-902

Electronic address:drinvest@itau-unibanco.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the bookkeeper of the Company's shares, has set up the Digital Meeting website, a safe solution for remote vote casting.To vote via website the Stockholder have to register and have a digital certificate. Information on registration and the step-by-step for issuing the digital certificate are described on the web site:https://www.itau.com.br/investmentservices/assembleia-digital/

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Stockholders service:

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3o. andar - São Paulo (SP) 3003-9285 (capital city and metropolitan regions)

0800 7209285 (other locations)

Client Service opens on business days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Email:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Stockholders should transmit the form completion instructions to service providers by April 20, 2021, unless otherwise indicated by them.

1. Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the General Stockholders' Meeting Manual available at:https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-cominvestidores/listgroup.aspx?idCanal=Sqjrl1eBRjH/MQgu2IlC3Q==&linguagem=en

Resolutions concerning the Annual General Meeting (AGM) Simple Resolution

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Take cognizance of the Management's Report, the Report of the Independent Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the Summary of the Report of the Audit Committee, and examine them for resolution on the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve (12) as proposed by the controlling shareholders:

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

4. Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12

5. Nomination of candidates to the Board of Directors (the stockholder may nominate as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the shareholder holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election covered by these fields occurs).

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Candido Botelho Bracher

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Fábio Colletti Barbosa (Conselheiro Independente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Frederico Trajano Inácio (Conselheiro Independente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

João Moreira Salles

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi (Conselheiro Independente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana (Conselheiro Independente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes (Conselheiro Independente)

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Pedro Moreira Salles

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Ricardo Villela Marino

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain Roberto Egydio Setubal

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

6. If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the vote adopted as the same percentage to the candidates?

[If the shareholder chooses to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple vote process, his/her vote must be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

7. View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be attributed

Alfredo Egydio Setubal [ ] %

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela [ ] % Candido Botelho Bracher [ ] %

Fábio Colletti Barbosa (Conselheiro Independente) [ Frederico Trajano Inácio (Conselheiro Independente) [ João Moreira Salles [ ] %

] % ] %

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi (Conselheiro Independente) [ ] %

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana (Conselheiro Independente) [ ] %

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes (Conselheiro Independente) [ ] %

Pedro Moreira Salles [ ] %

Ricardo Villela Marino [ ] %

Roberto Egydio Setubal [ ] %

Simple Question

8. Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors:

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

(the shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the general meeting)

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

9. Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors:

If neither stockholders with voting rights nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of preferred shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for election separately?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

10. Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors:

Do you want to request a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance to Article 141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

(the shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes during the 3 months immediately prior to the general meeting)

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Simple Question

11. Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate election of a member to the Board of Directors:

If neither voting stockholders nor preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum, respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of voting shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of votes among all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for election separately?

[ ] Yes [ ] No [ ] Abstain

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2

12. Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general election)

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura / João Costa

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

José Caruso Cruz Henriques / Reinaldo Guerreiro

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

13. Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred shares without voting or restricted voting rights

Artemio Bertholini / Rene Guimarães Andrich

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

14. Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of R$450,000,000.00:

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
