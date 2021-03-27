Log in
Itaú Unibanco S A : 03/27/2021 Remote Voting Form - Extraordinary General Meeting on April 27, 2021

03/27/2021 | 08:50am EDT
Last update: 03/27/2021

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/27/2021

Shareholder's Name

Shareholder's CNPJ or CPF

E-mail

Instructions on how to cast your vote

If the Stockholder chooses to exercise his/her remote voting right, according to CVM Instruction No. 481/09, at the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. of April 27, 2021, which proposals were prepared by the Management members of the Company and details included in the General Stockholders' Meeting Manual, available on the websites of the Company's investor relations (www.itau.com.br/investor-relations), CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 (www.b3.com.br), it is mandatory that this form is fully completed.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

Any Stockholders choosing to exercise their remote voting right may do so directly to the Company up to April 20, 2021, by forwarding the documentation below:

(i) The voting form duly filled, initialized, and signed (signature notarized by a public notary's office, consularization and a sworn translation of documents in foreign languages not required); and

(ii) ID document - for Legal Entities: a notarized copy of the articles of association/bylaws, proof of election of management members, and notarized copy of the proxy with specific powers to sign the remote voting form on behalf of the Legal Entity, when applicable, and of the ID documentation of these representatives; and for Individuals: a notarized copy of the ID document bearing the Stockholder's picture. Documents issued abroad are required to be consularized or apostilled and be accompanied by the respective sworn translation.

Upon receipt of the documents referred to in (i) and (ii) above, the Company will notify the stockholder that it has received and accepted them, in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 481/09. This information will be sent to the stockholder at the electronic address stated in the voting form.

Alternatively, stockholders may choose to exercise their remote voting right through service providers, transmitting their voting instructions to their custody agents or bookkeeper, subject to the rules determined by the latter.

The Stockholders should contact the custody agent or bookkeeper to check out the procedures established by the latter, as well as the documents requested accordingly.

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company

Mailing address:

Itaú Unibanco - Gerência Paralegal de Assuntos Corporativos

Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Conceição, 3° andar Parque Jabaquara, in São Paulo (SP) - CEP 04344-902

Electronic address:drinvest@itau-unibanco.com.br

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A., the bookkeeper of the Company's shares, has set up the Digital Meeting website, a safe solution for remote vote casting.To vote via website the Stockholder have to register and have a digital certificate. Information on registration and the step-by-step for issuing the digital certificate are described on the web site:https://www.itau.com.br/investmentservices/assembleia-digital/

ITAÚ CORRETORA DE VALORES S.A.

Stockholders service:

Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, 3o. andar - São Paulo (SP) 3003-9285 (capital city and metropolitan regions)

0800 7209285 (other locations)

Client Service opens on business days from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Email:atendimentoescrituracao@itau-unibanco.com.br

Stockholders should transmit the form completion instructions to service providers by April 20, 2021, unless otherwise indicated by them.

1. Amend the Bylaws to streamline the structure of the Board of Officers, leaving only the positions of Chief Executive Officer and

Officer (items 9.1, 9.3 e 10.3):

Resolutions concerning the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Simple Resolution

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - ITAU UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. to be held on 04/27/2021

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

2. Amend the Bylaws to provide for the setting up of an Executive Committee, the Company's highest executive body, to be defined by the Board of Directors (item 9.2):

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

3. Amend the Bylaws to change the way of the Company's representation, which will be carried out by two Officers together and, when the amount involved in a transaction exceeds R$500 million, at least one of the Officers must be either the Chief Executive Officer or another Officer who is a member of the Executive Committee (article 10 and item 10.1):

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

Simple Resolution

4. Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned in aforementioned and resulting adjustments to wording:

[ ] Approve [ ] Reject [ ] Abstain

City :__________________________________________________________________________

Date :__________________________________________________________________________

Signature :_____________________________________________________________________

Shareholder's Name :____________________________________________________________

Phone Number :__________________________________________________________________

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 27 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2021 12:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
