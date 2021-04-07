Itaú Unibanco S A : 04/06/2021 Reference Form 2019
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
REFERENCE FORM
Base Date: 12.31.2019
(in accordance with Attachment 24 to CVM Instruction No. 480 of December 7, 2009 "CVM Instruction No.
480", as amended)
Identification
Head Office
Investor Relations Office
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a corporation enrolled under the National Register of Legal Entities/ Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under No. 60.872.504/0001-23, with its Articles of Incorporation registered with the Trade Board of the State of São Paulo under NIRE No. 35.3.0001023-0, and registered as a publicly-held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") under No. 19348 ("Bank" or "Issuer")
The Issuer's head office is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100 - Torre Olavo Setubal, in the City and State of São Paulo, CEP 04344-902.
The Investor Relations department is located at AvenidaEngenheiro Armando de Arruda Pereira, 707 - Torre EudoroVillela - Térreo, in the City and State of São Paulo. The Group Head of Investor Relations is Mr. Renato Lulia Jacob. The Investor Relations Department's telephone number is (0xx11) 2794-3547, fax number is +55 11 5019-8717, and email is relacoes.investidores@itau-unibanco.com.br.
Independent Auditors Firm
PricewaterhouseCoopers AuditoresIndependentes, for the years
ended 12/31/2019, 12/31/2018 and 12/31/2017.
Bookkeeping Agent
Stockholders Service
Newspapers from which the Company discloses Information
Website
Last update of this Reference Form
Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.
The Issuer's stockholders' service is carried out at the branches of Itaú Unibanco S.A., the head office of which is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100 - Torre Olavo Setubal, in the City and State of São Paulo, CEP 04344-902.
Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo (DiárioOficial do Estado de São Paulo) and O Estado de São Paulo newspaper.
www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. The information included in the Company's website is not an integral part of this Reference Form.
04/06/2021
Historical resubmission
Version
Reasons for resubmission
Date of
update
V2
Updated items: 12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12
07/10/2020
V3
Updated items: 11.1 and 11.2
08/03/2020
V4
Updated items: 12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12
08/18/2020
V5
Updated items: 12.7/8 and 12.12
08/24/2020
V6
Updated items: 12.5/6 and 12.12
09/04/2020
V7
Updated items: 12.5/6 and 12.12
10/07/2020
V8
Updated items: 12.5/12.6, 12.7/12.8 and 12.12
10/29/2020
V9
Updated items: 5.6, 11.1 and 11.2
11/03/2020
V10
Updated items: 12.5/6 and 12.12
12/03/2020
V11
Updated items: 1.0; 12.5/12.6 and 12.12
12/14/2020
V12
Updated items: 12.5/12.6, 12.7/12.8 and 12.12
01/12/2021
V13
Updated items: 18.8
01/19/2021
V14
Updated items: 12.5/12.6, 12.7/12.8, 12.12 and 18.8
01/28/2021
V15
Updated items: 1.1; 1.3; 11; 12.5/12.6, 12.12 and 15.3
ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM
5
ITEM 2. AUDITORS
6
ITEM 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
9
ITEM 4. RISK FACTORS
17
ITEM 5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL POLICY
56
ITEM 6. ISSUER'S HISTORY
88
ITEM 7. ACTIVITIES OF THE ISSUER
89
ITEM 8. EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS
156
ITEM 9. RELEVANT ASSETS
158
ITEM 10. COMMENTS OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
163
ITEM 11. PROJECTIONS
194
ITEM 12. STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS AND MANAGEMENT
195
ITEM 13. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS
269
ITEM 14. HUMAN RESOURCES
298
ITEM 15. CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP
304
ITEM 16. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES
382
ITEM 17. CAPITAL
388
ITEM 18. SECURITIES
391
ITEM 19. REPURCHASE PLANS AND TREASURY SECURITIES
435
ITEM 20. SECURITIES TRADING POLICY
437
ITEM 21. INFORMATION DISCLOSURE POLICY
440
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS ON REFERENCE FORM (CVM INSTRUCTION 480)
443
ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM
1.0 Identification:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Milton Maluhy Filho
Chief Executive Officer
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations
1.1 Chief Executive Officer's Statement:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Candido Botelho Bracher
Chief Executive Officer
The above-qualified officer states that:
a. he has revised the reference form;
b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;
c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.
Signature:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Milton Maluhy Filho
Chief Executive Officer
The above-qualified officer states that:
a. he has revised the reference form;
b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;
c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.
Signature:
Note: The new Chief Executive Officer, appointed according to the Board of Directors' Meeting of January 28, 2021, becomes responsible for the Reference Form from version 15.
1.2 Head of Investor Relations' statement:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Alexsandro Broedel
Head of Investor Relations
The above-qualified officer states that:
a. he has revised the reference form;
b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;
c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.
Signature:
Name of the person responsible for the content of the form
Position of the person responsible
Renato Lulia Jacob
Group Head of Investor Relations
The above-qualified officer states that:
a. he has revised the reference form;
b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;
c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.
Signature:
Note: The new Group Head of Investor Relations, appointed according to the Board of Directors' Meeting of October 29, 2020, becomes responsible for the Reference Form from version 11.
