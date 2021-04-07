Log in
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Itaú Unibanco S A : 04/06/2021 Reference Form 2019

04/07/2021 | 03:22am EDT
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

20%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

REFERENCE FORM

Base Date: 12.31.2019

(in accordance with Attachment 24 to CVM Instruction No. 480 of December 7, 2009 "CVM Instruction No.

480", as amended)

Identification

Head Office

Investor Relations Office

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., a corporation enrolled under the National Register of Legal Entities/ Ministry of Finance (CNPJ/MF) under No. 60.872.504/0001-23, with its Articles of Incorporation registered with the Trade Board of the State of São Paulo under NIRE No. 35.3.0001023-0, and registered as a publicly-held company with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM") under No. 19348 ("Bank" or "Issuer")

The Issuer's head office is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100 - Torre Olavo Setubal, in the City and State of São Paulo, CEP 04344-902.

The Investor Relations department is located at AvenidaEngenheiro Armando de Arruda Pereira, 707 - Torre EudoroVillela - Térreo, in the City and State of São Paulo. The Group Head of Investor Relations is Mr. Renato Lulia Jacob. The Investor Relations Department's telephone number is (0xx11) 2794-3547, fax number is +55 11 5019-8717, and email is relacoes.investidores@itau-unibanco.com.br.

Independent Auditors Firm

PricewaterhouseCoopers AuditoresIndependentes, for the years

ended 12/31/2019, 12/31/2018 and 12/31/2017.

Bookkeeping Agent

Stockholders Service

Newspapers from which the Company discloses Information

Website

Last update of this Reference Form

Itaú Corretora de Valores S.A.

The Issuer's stockholders' service is carried out at the branches of Itaú Unibanco S.A., the head office of which is located at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100 - Torre Olavo Setubal, in the City and State of São Paulo, CEP 04344-902.

Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo (DiárioOficial do Estado de São Paulo) and O Estado de São Paulo newspaper.

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations. The information included in the Company's website is not an integral part of this Reference Form.

04/06/2021

Historical resubmission

Version

Reasons for resubmission

Date of

update

V2

Updated items: 12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12

07/10/2020

V3

Updated items: 11.1 and 11.2

08/03/2020

V4

Updated items: 12.5/6, 12.7/8 and 12.12

08/18/2020

V5

Updated items: 12.7/8 and 12.12

08/24/2020

V6

Updated items: 12.5/6 and 12.12

09/04/2020

V7

Updated items: 12.5/6 and 12.12

10/07/2020

V8

Updated items: 12.5/12.6, 12.7/12.8 and 12.12

10/29/2020

V9

Updated items: 5.6, 11.1 and 11.2

11/03/2020

V10

Updated items: 12.5/6 and 12.12

12/03/2020

V11

Updated items: 1.0; 12.5/12.6 and 12.12

12/14/2020

V12

Updated items: 12.5/12.6, 12.7/12.8 and 12.12

01/12/2021

V13

Updated items: 18.8

01/19/2021

V14

Updated items: 12.5/12.6, 12.7/12.8, 12.12 and 18.8

01/28/2021

V15

Updated items: 1.1; 1.3; 11; 12.5/12.6, 12.12 and 15.3

02/02/2021

V16

Updated items: 10.3, 15.1/15.2, 15.3, 15.4, 15.8, 17.5, 19.2, 19.3 and 21.3

02/09/2021

V17

Updated items: 12.5/6 e 12.12

03/08/2021

V18

Updated items: 12.5/6 e 12.12

04/06/2021

Index

ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM

5

ITEM 2. AUDITORS

6

ITEM 3. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9

ITEM 4. RISK FACTORS

17

ITEM 5. RISK MANAGEMENT AND INTERNAL CONTROL POLICY

56

ITEM 6. ISSUER'S HISTORY

88

ITEM 7. ACTIVITIES OF THE ISSUER

89

ITEM 8. EXTRAORDINARY BUSINESS

156

ITEM 9. RELEVANT ASSETS

158

ITEM 10. COMMENTS OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

163

ITEM 11. PROJECTIONS

194

ITEM 12. STOCKHOLDERS' MEETINGS AND MANAGEMENT

195

ITEM 13. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS

269

ITEM 14. HUMAN RESOURCES

298

ITEM 15. CONTROL AND ECONOMIC GROUP

304

ITEM 16. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES

382

ITEM 17. CAPITAL

388

ITEM 18. SECURITIES

391

ITEM 19. REPURCHASE PLANS AND TREASURY SECURITIES

435

ITEM 20. SECURITIES TRADING POLICY

437

ITEM 21. INFORMATION DISCLOSURE POLICY

440

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT AUDITORS ON REFERENCE FORM (CVM INSTRUCTION 480)

443

ITEM 1. IDENTIFICATION OF THE PEOPLE RESPONSIBLE FOR THE CONTENT OF THE FORM

1.0 Identification:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Milton Maluhy Filho

Chief Executive Officer

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations

1.1 Chief Executive Officer's Statement:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Candido Botelho Bracher

Chief Executive Officer

The above-qualified officer states that:

a. he has revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.

Signature:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Milton Maluhy Filho

Chief Executive Officer

The above-qualified officer states that:

a. he has revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.

Signature:

Note: The new Chief Executive Officer, appointed according to the Board of Directors' Meeting of January 28, 2021, becomes responsible for the Reference Form from version 15.

1.2 Head of Investor Relations' statement:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Alexsandro Broedel

Head of Investor Relations

The above-qualified officer states that:

a. he has revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.

Signature:

Name of the person responsible for the content of the form

Position of the person responsible

Renato Lulia Jacob

Group Head of Investor Relations

The above-qualified officer states that:

a. he has revised the reference form;

b. all information contained in the form is in compliance with the provisions of CVM Instruction No. 480, particularly articles 14 to 19;

c. the information contained in the form is a true, accurate and complete portrait of the Issuer's economic and financial situation and of the risks inherent in its activities and in the securities issued by it.

Signature:

Note: The new Group Head of Investor Relations, appointed according to the Board of Directors' Meeting of October 29, 2020, becomes responsible for the Reference Form from version 11.

5

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 07:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
