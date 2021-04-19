Log in
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/19
27.53 BRL   -1.50%
05:38pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : Convite 1Q21
PU
05:11pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : US$ 400 million raised to finance SMEs
PU
04/16ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of April 16, 2021
PU
Itaú Unibanco S A : Convite 1Q21

04/19/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the same website. To access the audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until May 10th, 2021, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 or (55 11) 2820-4012. Access codes: 8193390# (call in Portuguese) and 1735790# (call in English). On the morning of the conference calls, the slide presentations will be available for viewing and downloading. If you have any technical issues, please contact Choruscall customer service at suporte@ccall.com.br.

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

IR Service

Information about Itaú Unibanco's results and strategies

individuals investor relations
relacoes.investidores@itau-unibanco.com.br
(55-11) 2794-3547

institucional investor relations
iir@itau-unibanco.com.br

Bookkepping Service

Consult your stock position or update your registration

(working days from 9AM to 6PM)
(55-11) 3003 9285 - Capital and metropolitan region 0800 720 9285 - Other locations

SAC 0800 728 0728
complaints, cancellations and general information, every day, 24 hours a day.
Ombudsman 0800 570 0011
if you not satisfid with the solution presented, contact the Ombudsman on working days from 9AM to 6PM.
Hearing / Speech Impaired 0800 722 1722
every day, 24 hours a day.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 21 461 M 21 461 M
Net income 2021 23 974 M 4 322 M 4 322 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 257 B 46 372 M 46 380 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 96 500
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAú UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,59 BRL
Last Close Price 27,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAú UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-11.63%45 876
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%188 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.26%181 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.79%157 358
