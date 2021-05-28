Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  News
  Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO—ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET—LIVE ITAÚ DAY (Form 6-K)

05/28/2021 | 08:39am EDT
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET In compliance with Official Letter No. 7/2020-CVM/SEP, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ('Company') announces to its stockholders and the market in general that the Company's executives will join the live event as follows: Topic Organizer Executives/Positions Subject matter Date and Time Link to access Itaú Day Itaú Unibanco Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Setubal - Co-chairmen of the Board of Directors Milton Maluhy Filho - CEO All members of the Executive Committee: Alexandre Grossmann Zancani, Alexsandro Broedel, André Luis Teixeira Rodrigues, André Sapoznik, Carlos Fernando Rossi Constantini, Flávio Augusto Aguiar de Souza, Leila Cristiane Barbosa Braga de Melo, Matias Granata, Pedro Paulo Giubbina Lorenzini, Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra and Sergio Guillinet Fajerman. Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence Renato Lulia Jacob Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.'s business and initiatives June 2nd, from 9am to 12pm https://live.popcast.com.br/itauday/ default_eng.aspx https://www.youtube.com/BancoItau https://www.itau.com.br/ri/ São Paulo (State of São Paulo), May 27, 2021. RENATO LULIA JACOB Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 117 B 22 280 M 22 280 M
Net income 2021 25 259 M 4 815 M 4 815 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 271 B 51 379 M 51 587 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 97 097
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 34,44 BRL
Last Close Price 29,15 BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-7.84%51 379
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.34%497 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.38%364 624
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%278 886
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.31.85%228 967
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 344