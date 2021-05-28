Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MAY 27, 2021 (Form 6-K)

05/28/2021 | 08:41am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MAY 27, 2021 DATE AND TIME: On May 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen. QUORUM: The totality of the members elected, with the attendance of the Board members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws. RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE: 1. CESAR NIVALDO GON, hereunder qualified, was elected as a member of the PERSONNEL COMMITTEE, for the current annual term of office that will be effective until the investiture of those elected by the first Meeting of the Board of Directors held immediately after the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2022. 2. Therefore, the PERSONNEL COMMITTEE is now made up of: Chairman: PEDRO MOREIRA SALLES, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 19.979.952-0 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 551.222.567-72, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132. Members: ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 6.045.777-6 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 014.414.218-07, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Paulista, 1.938, 5º andar, Bela Vista, CEP 01310-942; ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA, Brazilian, married, pedagogue, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 13.861.521-4 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 066.530.828-06, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Fradique Coutinho, 50, 11º andar, Pinheiros, CEP 05416-000; CESAR NIVALDO GON, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 19.772.487-5 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No 154.974.508-57, domiciled in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Doutor Ricardo Benetton Martins, 1000, Prédio 23B, Polo II de Alta Tecnologia, CEP 13086-902; and FÁBIO COLLETTI BARBOSA, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 5.654.446-7 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 771.733.258-20, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902.

MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF MAY 27, 2021 Page.2 CLOSING: Once the work was completed, Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo, secretary to the Board, drafted these minutes and after they were read and approved by all, they were signed by the meeting attendees. São Paulo (State of São Paulo), May 27, 2021. (undersigned) Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen; Ricardo Villela Marino - Vice Chairman; Alfredo Egydio Setubal, Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues, Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola, João Moreira Salles, José Galló, Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes - Board members. RENATO LULIA JACOB Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 12:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
08:41aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BO..
PU
08:39aITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : ITAÚ UNIBANCO—ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET—LIVE ITA..
PU
05/27ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET : Live Itaú Day
PU
05/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors..
PU
05/25ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - RESSUBMISSION—RISK AND CAPITAL MANAGEM..
PU
05/21ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : Risk and Capital Management Pillar 3 2Q20—BACEN Circul..
PU
05/13MATERIAL FACT : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
05/12ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : Teste (Portuguese Only)
PU
05/12ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - ANNOUNCEMENT TO THE MARKET - MATERIAL SHARE..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 117 B 22 280 M 22 280 M
Net income 2021 25 259 M 4 815 M 4 815 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,8x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 271 B 51 379 M 51 587 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 97 097
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 34,44 BRL
Last Close Price 29,15 BRL
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-7.84%51 379
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.34%497 509
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION40.38%364 624
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%278 886
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.31.85%228 967
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%205 344