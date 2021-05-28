Itaú Unibanco S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MAY 27, 2021 (Form 6-K)

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MAY 27, 2021 DATE AND TIME: On May 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. CHAIR: Pedro Moreira Salles and Roberto Egydio Setubal - Co-chairmen. QUORUM: The totality of the members elected, with the attendance of the Board members as permitted by item 6.7.1. of the Bylaws. RESOLUTIONS UNANIMOUSLY MADE: 1. CESAR NIVALDO GON, hereunder qualified, was elected as a member of the PERSONNEL COMMITTEE, for the current annual term of office that will be effective until the investiture of those elected by the first Meeting of the Board of Directors held immediately after the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2022. 2. Therefore, the PERSONNEL COMMITTEE is now made up of: Chairman: PEDRO MOREIRA SALLES, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 19.979.952-0 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 551.222.567-72, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132. Members: ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 6.045.777-6 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 014.414.218-07, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Paulista, 1.938, 5º andar, Bela Vista, CEP 01310-942; ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA, Brazilian, married, pedagogue, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 13.861.521-4 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 066.530.828-06, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Fradique Coutinho, 50, 11º andar, Pinheiros, CEP 05416-000; CESAR NIVALDO GON, Brazilian, married, businessman, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 19.772.487-5 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No 154.974.508-57, domiciled in the city of Campinas, state of São Paulo, at Rua Doutor Ricardo Benetton Martins, 1000, Prédio 23B, Polo II de Alta Tecnologia, CEP 13086-902; and FÁBIO COLLETTI BARBOSA, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 5.654.446-7 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 771.733.258-20, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902.