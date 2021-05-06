Itaú Unibanco S A : Summarized Minutes of the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of April 27, 2021

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230 SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 27, 2021 DATE, TIME AND PLACE: On April 27, 2021 at 11:00 am, exclusively held online and remotely, via videoconference, in accordance with CVM Instruction No. 481/2009. CHAIR: Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo - Chairwoman; Maira Blini de Carvalho - Secretary. QUORUM: Stockholders representing 91.96% common shares and 31.65% preferred shares of the Company's capital stock. LEGAL ATTENDANCE: Members of the Company's management, members of the Fiscal Council and a representative of PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes. CALL NOTICE: Published in the O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper on March 29, 2021 (page B5), March 30, 2021 (page B8) and March 31, 2021 (page B7), and in the Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo - Caderno Empresarial (Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo - Corporate Section) on March 30, 2021 (page 88), March 31, 2021 (page 104) and April 1, 2021 (page 131). NOTICE TO STOCKHOLDERS: The publication is not mandatory in accordance with Article 133, paragraph 5, of Law No. 6,404/76. REMOTE VOTING: The summarized voting map consolidating the votes cast remotely was disclosed and delivered to stockholders during the Meeting. RESOLUTIONS MADE: Stockholders were informed that these minutes would be drafted in a summarized format. The publication of the minutes omitting the signatures of stockholders, in accordance with Article 130, paragraph 2, of Law 6,404/76, was approved. The waiving of the reading of the "Consolidated Voting Map" and the documents relating to the agenda was also authorized since said documents had already been widely disclosed and made available to stockholders and the market. 3. It approved the Balance Sheet, other Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes with respect to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, together with the Management and Independent Auditor's reports, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council and the Summary of the Audit Committee's Report, which were published on February 18, 2021 in the O Estado de S. Paulo

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF APRIL 27, 2021 Page.2 newspaper (pages B13 to B27) and in the Diário Oficial do Estado de São Paulo (Official Gazette of the State of São Paulo) (pages 5 to 35). 4. It approved the allocation of net income for 2020 in the total amount of R$18,961,071,869.75, as follows: R$948,053,593.49 to the Legal Reserve account; and R$4,822,050,760.47, as total gross amount, for payment of dividends and interest on capital in accordance with Article 9 of Law 9,249/95, of which R$4,503,254,819.30 is the amount net of taxes. It was recorded that part of the amount corresponds to the mandatory dividend and part to the extraordinary dividends and also that their payment had already been made. It ratified the resolutions of the Board of Directors with respect to the interim payment to stockholders of the dividends and interest on capital attributed to the mandatory dividend for 2020, declared on August 3, 2020; November 26, 2020; January 14, 2021; February 1, 2021, all of which have been effectively paid. It approved the allocation of R$13,190,967,515.79 and R$118,104,658.90 to the Statutory Profit Reserve, related to the net income for the year and the dividends and interest on capital forfeited over the year, respectively. It was recorded that the Board of Directors' performance was evaluated both as a joint body and individually and in light of its good performance during the period, as well as the constant attendance of its members at the meetings, and also in compliance with the eligibility requirements of the Policy for the Nomination of Management Members, the majority stockholder has proposed the provision of 12 seats on the Board of Directors through the reelection , on an individual basis, of Ms. ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA and Messrs. ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL, FÁBIO COLLETTI BARBOSA, FREDERICO TRAJANO INÁCIO RODRIGUES, JOÃO MOREIRA SALLES, MARCO AMBROGIO CRESPI BONOMI, PEDRO LUIZ BODIN DE MORAES, PEDRO MOREIRA SALLES, RICARDO VILLELA MARINO and ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL, and the election of Ms. MARIA HELENA DOS SANTOS FERNANDES DE SANTANA and Mr. CANDIDO BOTELHO BRACHER, all hereunder qualified, for the next annual term of office, which will be effective until the investiture of those elected by the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2022, so that the Board of Directors will be composed of: ALFREDO EGYDIO SETUBAL, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 6.045.777-6and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 014.414.218-07, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Paulista, 1.938, 5º andar, Bela Vista, CEP 01310-942; ANA LÚCIA DE MATTOS BARRETTO VILLELA, Brazilian, married, pedagogue, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 13.861.521-4and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 066.530.828-06, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Fradique Coutinho, 50, 11º andar, Pinheiros, CEP 05416-000;

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF APRIL 27, 2021 Page.3 CANDIDO BOTELHO BRACHER, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 10.266.958-2and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 039.690.188-38, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902; FÁBIO COLLETTI BARBOSA, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 5.654.446-7 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 771.733.258-20, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344-902; FREDERICO TRAJANO INÁCIO RODRIGUES, Brazilian, married, business administrator, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 23.942.040-8 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 253.929.608-47, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Amazonas da Silva, 27, Vila Guilherme, CEP 02051-000; JOÃO MOREIRA SALLES, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG- SSP/SP) No. 33.180.899-7and enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 295.520.008-58, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 4440, 16º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132; MARCO AMBROGIO CRESPI BONOMI, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 3.082.364-Xand enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 700.536.698-00, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132; MARIA HELENA DOS SANTOS FERNANDES DE SANTANA, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 6.578.061-9 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 036.221.618-50, domiciled in the city of London, United Kingdom, at 52 CanaryView, 23 Dowells Street, SE10 9DY; PEDRO LUIZ BODIN DE MORAES, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG-IFP/RJ) No. 03.733.122-0and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 548.346.867-87, domiciled in the city and state of Rio de Janeiro at Avenida Ataulfo de Paiva, 1.100, 2º andar, Leblon, CEP 22440-035; PEDRO MOREIRA SALLES, Brazilian, married, banker, bearer of Identity Card (RG- SSP/SP) No. 19.979.952-0and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 551.222.567-72, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132; RICARDO VILLELA MARINO, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of Identity Card (RG- SSP/SP) No. 15.111.115-7 and enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 252.398.288-90, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3500, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132; and

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF APRIL 27, 2021 Page.4 ROBERTO EGYDIO SETUBAL, Brazilian, married, engineer, bearer of the Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 4.548.549-5and enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 007.738.228-52, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3.500, Torre Norte, 4º andar, Itaim Bibi, CEP 04538-132. 4.4. Next, the Meeting approved the following records: 4.4.1. It recorded that all those elected to the Board of Directors: (i) have submitted the documents supporting compliance with eligibility requirements provided for in Articles 146 and 147 of Law No. 6,404/76 and in current regulation, particularly Resolution No. 4,122/12 of the National Monetary Council ("CMN") and Article 3 of Instruction No. 367/02 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), including clearance certificates, and all these documents were filed with the Company's head office; and (ii) will be vested in their positions following the ratification of their election by the Central Bank of Brazil ("BACEN"). 4.4.2. In compliance with the best corporate governance practices, members Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes de Santana, Fábio Colletti Barbosa, Frederico Trajano Inácio Rodrigues, Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi and Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes are independent members of the Board of Directors. 5. It approved the election of members to the Fiscal Council for the next annual term of office. The following members (i) were reelected by appointment of the majority stockholder as effective members, Messrs. ALKIMAR RIBEIRO MOURA, Brazilian, divorced, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 5.342.714-2 and enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 031.077.288-53, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Itapeva, 474, 11º andar, Bela Vista, CEP 01332-000, and JOSÉ CARUSO CRUZ HENRIQUES, Brazilian, married, lawyer, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 4.329.408 and enrolled with the Brazilian Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 372.202.688-15, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Av. Pacaembu, 1.962, Pacaembu, CEP 01234- 001; and as alternate members, Messrs. JOÃO COSTA, Brazilian, married, economist, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP)No. 4.673.519 and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 476.511.728-68, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Dr. Abílio Martins de Castro, 75, Jardim Marajoara, CEP 04663-110, and REINALDO GURREIRO, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 6.156.523-4and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 503.946.658-72, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Praça Alfredo Egydio de Souza Aranha, 100, Torre Olavo Setubal, Piso Itaú Unibanco, Parque Jabaquara, CEP 04344- 902; and were elected by appointment of stockholder Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil - PREVI, as holder of preferred shares, as effective member, Mr. ARTEMIO BERTHOLINI, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card (RG-SSP/SP) No. 3.638.656-X and enrolled with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF) under No. 095.365.318-87, domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo at Rua Sergipe, 627, apartamento 64, Consolação, CEP 01243-910; and, as an alternate member Mr. RENE GUIMARÃES ANDRICH, Brazilian, married, accountant, bearer of Identity Card (RG-II/PR) No. 4.731.855- 6, CPF 709.926.659-49, domiciled in the city of Curitiba, Paraná state, at Rua Alberto Folloni,

SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING OF ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. OF APRIL 27, 2021 Page.5 n.º 749 - Ap. 204, Ahú, CEP 80540-000. The aforementioned members will make up the Company's Fiscal Council for an annual term of office expiring as of the date of the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting of 2022. 5.1. It recorded the submission, by the elected members of the Fiscal Council, of the documents supporting compliance with the eligibility requirements in accordance with Article 162 of Law No. 6,404/76. 6. It approved the proposal for the establishment of the aggregate amount of R$450,000,000.00 for compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for fiscal year 2021, regardless of the year in which the amounts were effectively attributed, paid or recognized in the Company's financial statements. This amount may be paid in Brazilian currency, in shares of the Company or in another form that management deems convenient. 7. Finally, it approved the proposal of individual monthly compensation of R$15,000.00 for effective members and of R$6,000.00 for alternate members of the Fiscal Council. REMOTE VOTING: It recorded the receipt of 577 remote voting ballots in the period between March 29 and April 23, 2021, duly computed and consolidated in the Final Voting Map. QUORUM FOR THE RESOLUTIONS: Resolutions were made by a majority of votes, as presented in the Final Voting Map attached to the minutes and which details the percentages of approval, rejection and abstention on each matter resolved upon at the Meeting. DOCUMENTS FILED AT THE HEAD OFFICE: Balance Sheet and other Financial Statements, Explanatory Notes, Management and Independent Auditor's reports, Opinion of the Fiscal Council and summary of the Audit Committee's Report. The Proposal of the Board of Directors made available on March 27, 2020, the Voting Maps and the Votes cast submitted by the Company's Stockholders were also filed at the Company's head office and certified by the Chair. CLOSING: Once the work was completed, these minutes were signed after being drafted, read and approved by all. São Paulo (State of São Paulo), April 27, 2021. (undersigned) Leila Cristiane Barboza Braga de Melo - Chairwoman; Maira Blini de Carvalho - Secretary. RENATO LULIA JACOB Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

