Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 23, 2021
04/23/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent
According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on April 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with the purpose to:
Item
Description - ordinary agenda
Candidates
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the
Take cognizance of the Management's Report, the Report of the Independent
Approve
8,913,315
98.53771
2
Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the Summary of the Report of the
Reject
Audit Committee, and examine them for resolution on the Financial Statements
-
-
for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:
Abstain
132,273
1.46229
Approve
8,972,088
99.18745
3
Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve
Reject
(12) as proposed by the controlling shareholders:
-
-
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Yes
124,800
1.37968
Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election
4
No
244,700
2.70519
of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?
Abstain
8,676,088
95.91514
Approve
8,963,588
99.09348
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
Reject
8,500
0.09397
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
8,963,588
99.09348
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
Reject
8,500
0.09397
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
7,823,053
86.48474
Candido Botelho Bracher
Reject
1,149,035
12.70271
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
8,972,088
99.18745
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
Reject
(Conselheiro Independente)
-
-
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
8,972,088
99.18745
Frederico Trajano Inácio
Reject
-
-
(Conselheiro Independente)
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12 -
Approve
8,963,588
99.09348
Nomination
of candidates to
the Board of
Directors
(the stockholder
may
João Moreira Salles
Reject
8,500
0.09397
nominate as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
5
general election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the
shareholder holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate
Approve
7,823,053
86.48474
election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election covered
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
Reject
1,149,035
12.70271
by these fields occurs)
(Conselheiro Independente)
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes
Approve
8,972,088
99.18745
de Santana
Reject
-
-
(Conselheiro Independente)
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
7,823,053
86.48474
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
Reject
1,149,035
12.70271
(Conselheiro Independente)
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
8,963,588
99.09348
Pedro Moreira Salles
Reject
8,500
0.09397
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
8,963,588
99.09348
Ricardo Villela Marino
Reject
8,500
0.09397
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
8,963,588
99.09348
Roberto Egydio Setubal
Reject
8,500
0.09397
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Yes
133,300
1.47365
If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the vote
6
adopted as the same percentage to the candidates? [If the shareholder chooses
No
to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple vote process, his/her
-
-
vote must be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]
Abstain
8,912,288
98.52635
Alfredo Egydio Setubal
10,396
7.80180
Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela
10,396
7.80180
Candido Botelho Bracher
10,396
7.80180
Fábio Colletti Barbosa
(Conselheiro Independente)
13,229
9.92793
Frederico Trajano Inácio
(Conselheiro Independente)
13,229
9.92793
View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be
João Moreira Salles
10,396
7.80180
7
attributed
Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi
(Conselheiro Independente)
10,396
7.80180
Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes
de Santana
13,229
9.92793
(Conselheiro Independente)
Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes
(Conselheiro Independente)
10,396
7.80180
Pedro Moreira Salles
10,396
7.80180
Ricardo Villela Marino
10,396
7.80180
Roberto Egydio Setubal
10,396
7.80180
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a
separate election of a
Yes
10,817,360
90.45332
member to the Board of Directors: Do you want to request a separate election of
8
a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4,
No
I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is
-
-
the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes during the 3
Abstain
months immediately prior to the general meeting) (*)
1,141,693
9.54668
Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a
member to the Board of Directors: If neither stockholders with voting rights nor
Yes
preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum,
4,260,700
35.62740
9
respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No.
No
6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of preferred
-
-
shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of
votes among all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for
Abstain
election separately? (*)
7,698,353
64.37260
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
Yes
890,399,595
70.86405
election of a member to the Board of Directors: Do you want to request a
10
separate election of a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance to Article
No
141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder can only fill in this
200,968,997
15.99448
field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes
Abstain
during the 3 months immediately prior to the general meeting) (*)
165,121,268
13.14147
Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate
election of a member to the Board of Directors: If neither voting stockholders nor
Yes
preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum,
901,572,469
71.75326
11
respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No.
6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of voting shares to
No
225,044,725
17.91059
elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of votes among
all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for election separately?
Abstain
(*)
129,872,666
10.33615
Approve
8,972,088
99.18745
Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (efetivo) /
Reject
João Costa (suplente)
-
-
Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2
Abstain
Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as
73,500
0.81255
12
many candidates as the number of vacancies to be
fulfilled in the general
Approve
election)
8,972,088
99.18745
José Caruso Cruz Henriques (efetivo)
Reject
/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (suplente)
-
-
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
1,382,482,157
97.06074
Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares
Artemio Bertholini (efetivo) / Rene
13
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred
Reject
Guimarães Andrich (suplente)
9,109,452
0.63955
shares without voting or restricted voting rights
Abstain
32,755,792
2.29971
Approve
8,972,088
99.18745
Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of
14
the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of
Reject
-
-
R$450,000,000.00:
Abstain
73,500
0.81255
Approve
7,831,553
86.57871
15
Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective
Reject
members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:
-
-
Abstain
1,214,035
13.42129
This refers to the total equity investments, without considering the uninterrupted percentage during the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.
São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2021.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
