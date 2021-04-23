Log in
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 23, 2021

04/23/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

ANNUAL GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Annual General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on April 27, 2021, 11:00 a.m., with the purpose to:

Item

Description - ordinary agenda

Candidates

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Resolve on the allocation of net income for the fiscal year as detailed in the

Approve

8,972,088

99.18745

1

General

Stockholders'

Meeting

Manual

available

at:

Reject

https://www.itau.com.br/relacoescominvestidores/listgroup.aspx?idCanal=Sqjrl1

-

-

eBRjH/MQgu2IlC3Q==&linguagem=en

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Take cognizance of the Management's Report, the Report of the Independent

Approve

8,913,315

98.53771

2

Auditors, the Opinion of the Fiscal Council, and the Summary of the Report of the

Reject

Audit Committee, and examine them for resolution on the Financial Statements

-

-

for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020:

Abstain

132,273

1.46229

Approve

8,972,088

99.18745

3

Fix the number of members who will comprise the Board of Directors in twelve

Reject

(12) as proposed by the controlling shareholders:

-

-

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Yes

124,800

1.37968

Do you want to request the adoption of the multiple vote process for the election

4

No

244,700

2.70519

of the Board of Directors, pursuant to Article 141 of Law No. 6,404 of 1976?

Abstain

8,676,088

95.91514

Approve

8,963,588

99.09348

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

Reject

8,500

0.09397

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

8,963,588

99.09348

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

Reject

8,500

0.09397

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

7,823,053

86.48474

Candido Botelho Bracher

Reject

1,149,035

12.70271

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

8,972,088

99.18745

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

Reject

(Conselheiro Independente)

-

-

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

8,972,088

99.18745

Frederico Trajano Inácio

Reject

-

-

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Election of the board of directors by candidate - Total members to be elected: 12 -

Approve

8,963,588

99.09348

Nomination

of candidates to

the Board of

Directors

(the stockholder

may

João Moreira Salles

Reject

8,500

0.09397

nominate as many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

5

general election. The votes indicated in this field will be disregarded if the

shareholder holding voting shares also fills in the fields present in the separate

Approve

7,823,053

86.48474

election of a member of the board of directors and the separate election covered

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

Reject

1,149,035

12.70271

by these fields occurs)

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

Approve

8,972,088

99.18745

de Santana

Reject

-

-

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

7,823,053

86.48474

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

Reject

1,149,035

12.70271

(Conselheiro Independente)

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

8,963,588

99.09348

Pedro Moreira Salles

Reject

8,500

0.09397

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

8,963,588

99.09348

Ricardo Villela Marino

Reject

8,500

0.09397

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

8,963,588

99.09348

Roberto Egydio Setubal

Reject

8,500

0.09397

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Yes

133,300

1.47365

If the multiple voting process is adopted, do you want to distribute the vote

6

adopted as the same percentage to the candidates? [If the shareholder chooses

No

to abstain and the election occurs through the multiple vote process, his/her

-

-

vote must be counted as abstention in the respective resolution of the meeting.]

Abstain

8,912,288

98.52635

#Corporativo | Interno

Alfredo Egydio Setubal

10,396

7.80180

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela

10,396

7.80180

Candido Botelho Bracher

10,396

7.80180

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

(Conselheiro Independente)

13,229

9.92793

Frederico Trajano Inácio

(Conselheiro Independente)

13,229

9.92793

View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be

João Moreira Salles

10,396

7.80180

7

attributed

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

(Conselheiro Independente)

10,396

7.80180

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

de Santana

13,229

9.92793

(Conselheiro Independente)

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

(Conselheiro Independente)

10,396

7.80180

Pedro Moreira Salles

10,396

7.80180

Ricardo Villela Marino

10,396

7.80180

Roberto Egydio Setubal

10,396

7.80180

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a

separate election of a

Yes

10,817,360

90.45332

member to the Board of Directors: Do you want to request a separate election of

8

a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4,

No

I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is

-

-

the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes during the 3

Abstain

months immediately prior to the general meeting) (*)

1,141,693

9.54668

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a

member to the Board of Directors: If neither stockholders with voting rights nor

Yes

preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum,

4,260,700

35.62740

9

respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No.

No

6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of preferred

-

-

shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of

votes among all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for

Abstain

election separately? (*)

7,698,353

64.37260

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

Yes

890,399,595

70.86405

election of a member to the Board of Directors: Do you want to request a

10

separate election of a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance to Article

No

141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder can only fill in this

200,968,997

15.99448

field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes

Abstain

during the 3 months immediately prior to the general meeting) (*)

165,121,268

13.14147

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

election of a member to the Board of Directors: If neither voting stockholders nor

Yes

preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum,

901,572,469

71.75326

11

respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No.

6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of voting shares to

No

225,044,725

17.91059

elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of votes among

all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for election separately?

Abstain

(*)

129,872,666

10.33615

Approve

8,972,088

99.18745

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (efetivo) /

Reject

João Costa (suplente)

-

-

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2

Abstain

Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as

73,500

0.81255

12

many candidates as the number of vacancies to be

fulfilled in the general

Approve

election)

8,972,088

99.18745

José Caruso Cruz Henriques (efetivo)

Reject

/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (suplente)

-

-

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

1,382,482,157

97.06074

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

Artemio Bertholini (efetivo) / Rene

13

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred

Reject

Guimarães Andrich (suplente)

9,109,452

0.63955

shares without voting or restricted voting rights

Abstain

32,755,792

2.29971

Approve

8,972,088

99.18745

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of

14

the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of

Reject

-

-

R$450,000,000.00:

Abstain

73,500

0.81255

Approve

7,831,553

86.57871

15

Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective

Reject

members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council:

-

-

Abstain

1,214,035

13.42129

  1. This refers to the total equity investments, without considering the uninterrupted percentage during the period of three months, at least, immediately prior to the General Stockholders' Meeting provided for in paragraph 6 of Article 141 of Law No. 6,404/76.

São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

#Corporativo | Interno

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 21 743 M 21 743 M
Net income 2021 23 974 M 4 378 M 4 378 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 253 B 45 921 M 46 153 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 96 500
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAú UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,59 BRL
Last Close Price 27,40 BRL
Spread / Highest target 42,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAú UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-13.37%45 912
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.15.98%446 842
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION26.56%329 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.75%281 166
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%211 307
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.21.27%204 863
