Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Annual General Stockholders' Meeting - April 23, 2021

Alfredo Egydio Setubal 10,396 7.80180

Ana Lúcia de Mattos Barretto Villela 10,396 7.80180

Candido Botelho Bracher 10,396 7.80180

Fábio Colletti Barbosa

(Conselheiro Independente) 13,229 9.92793

Frederico Trajano Inácio

(Conselheiro Independente) 13,229 9.92793

View of all candidates for the assignment of the % (percentage) of votes to be João Moreira Salles 10,396 7.80180

7

attributed

Marco Ambrogio Crespi Bonomi

(Conselheiro Independente) 10,396 7.80180

Maria Helena dos Santos Fernandes

de Santana 13,229 9.92793

(Conselheiro Independente)

Pedro Luiz Bodin de Moraes

(Conselheiro Independente) 10,396 7.80180

Pedro Moreira Salles 10,396 7.80180

Ricardo Villela Marino 10,396 7.80180

Roberto Egydio Setubal 10,396 7.80180

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a Yes 10,817,360 90.45332

member to the Board of Directors: Do you want to request a separate election of

8 a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance with Article 141, paragraph 4, No

I, of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder can only fill in this field if he/she is - -

the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes during the 3 Abstain

months immediately prior to the general meeting) (*) 1,141,693 9.54668

Minority stockholders with voting rights requesting a separate election of a

member to the Board of Directors: If neither stockholders with voting rights nor Yes

preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum, 4,260,700 35.62740

9 respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No. No

6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of preferred

- -

shares to elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of

votes among all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for Abstain

election separately? (*) 7,698,353 64.37260

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate Yes 890,399,595 70.86405

election of a member to the Board of Directors: Do you want to request a

10 separate election of a member to the Board of Directors, in accordance to Article No

141, paragraph 4 II of Law No. 6,404 of 1976? (the shareholder can only fill in this 200,968,997 15.99448

field if he/she is the uninterrupted holder of the shares with which he/she votes Abstain

during the 3 months immediately prior to the general meeting) (*) 165,121,268 13.14147

Preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights requesting a separate

election of a member to the Board of Directors: If neither voting stockholders nor Yes

preferred stockholders with no or restricted voting rights meet the quorum, 901,572,469 71.75326

11 respectively, as required by items I and II of paragraph 4 of Article 141 of Law No.

6,404 of 1976, do you want your vote to be added to the votes of voting shares to No

225,044,725 17.91059

elect, to the Board of Directors, the candidate with the majority of votes among

all those who, as included in this remote voting form, run for election separately? Abstain

(*) 129,872,666 10.33615

Approve 8,972,088 99.18745

Alkimar Ribeiro Moura (efetivo) / Reject

João Costa (suplente) - -

Election of the fiscal council by candidate - Total members to be elected: 2 Abstain

Nomination of candidates to the Fiscal Council (the stockholder may nominate as 73,500 0.81255

12

many candidates as the number of vacancies to be fulfilled in the general

Approve

election) 8,972,088 99.18745

José Caruso Cruz Henriques (efetivo) Reject

/ Reinaldo Guerreiro (suplente) - -

Abstain 73,500 0.81255

Approve 1,382,482,157 97.06074

Separate election of the fiscal council - Preferred shares

Artemio Bertholini (efetivo) / Rene

13 Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council by stockholders holding preferred Reject

Guimarães Andrich (suplente) 9,109,452 0.63955

shares without voting or restricted voting rights

Abstain 32,755,792 2.29971

Approve 8,972,088 99.18745

Resolve on the amount allocated to the overall compensation of the members of

14 the Company's Board of Officers and Board of Directors in the total amount of Reject - -

R$450,000,000.00:

Abstain 73,500 0.81255

Approve 7,831,553 86.57871

15 Resolve on the monthly individual compensation of R$15,000.00 to effective Reject

members and R$6,000.00 to alternate members of the Fiscal Council: - -