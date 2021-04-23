Log in
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - April 23, 2021

04/23/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly Listed Company

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on April 27, 2021, 11:10 a.m., with the purpose to:

Item

Description - extraordinary agenda

Voting

Number of

% over total

shares

voting

Approve

18,645,005

99.60734

1

Amend the Bylaws to streamline the structure of the Board of Officers, leaving

Reject

-

-

only the positions of Chief Executive Officer and Officer (items 9.1, 9.3 e 10.3):

Abstain

73,500

0.39266

Approve

18,645,005

99.60734

Amend the Bylaws to provide for the setting up of an Executive Committee, the

2

Company's highest executive body, to be defined by the Board of Directors (item

Reject

-

-

9.2):

Abstain

73,500

0.39266

Amend the Bylaws to change the way of the Company's representation, which

Approve

18,645,005

99.60734

will be carried out by two Officers together and, when the amount involved in a

3

transaction exceeds R$500 million, at least one of the Officers must be either the

Reject

-

-

Chief Executive Officer or another Officer who is a member of the Executive

Committee (article 10 and item 10.1):

Abstain

73,500

0.39266

Approve

18,645,005

99.60734

Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned

in

4

Reject

-

-

aforementioned and resulting adjustments to wording:

Abstain

73,500

0.39266

São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

#Corporativo | Interno

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 21:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
