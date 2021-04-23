Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - April 23, 2021
04/23/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23
A Publicly Listed Company
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING
Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent
According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on April 27, 2021, 11:10 a.m., with the purpose to:
Item
Description - extraordinary agenda
Voting
Number of
% over total
shares
voting
Approve
18,645,005
99.60734
1
Amend the Bylaws to streamline the structure of the Board of Officers, leaving
Reject
-
-
only the positions of Chief Executive Officer and Officer (items 9.1, 9.3 e 10.3):
Abstain
73,500
0.39266
Approve
18,645,005
99.60734
Amend the Bylaws to provide for the setting up of an Executive Committee, the
2
Company's highest executive body, to be defined by the Board of Directors (item
Reject
-
-
9.2):
Abstain
73,500
0.39266
Amend the Bylaws to change the way of the Company's representation, which
Approve
18,645,005
99.60734
will be carried out by two Officers together and, when the amount involved in a
3
transaction exceeds R$500 million, at least one of the Officers must be either the
Reject
-
-
Chief Executive Officer or another Officer who is a member of the Executive
Committee (article 10 and item 10.1):
Abstain
73,500
0.39266
Approve
18,645,005
99.60734
Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned
in
4
Reject
-
-
aforementioned and resulting adjustments to wording:
Abstain
73,500
0.39266
São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2021.
RENATO LULIA JACOB
Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence
