Itaú Unibanco S A : Summary statement of voting received by the underwriter - Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting - April 23, 2021

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly Listed Company EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL STOCKHOLDERS' MEETING

Summarized voting map sent by the Registrar and Transfer of Shares Agent

According to CVM Instruction Nº 481/09, Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Company") discloses the summarized voting map that consolidates the voting instructions received from the registrar and transfer of shares agent, identifying the number of approvals, rejections and abstentions in each item presented in the remote voting form received on the matters submitted for the resolution of the Extraordinary General Stockholders' Meeting to be exclusively held online on April 27, 2021, 11:10 a.m., with the purpose to:

Item Description - extraordinary agenda Voting Number of % over total shares voting Approve 18,645,005 99.60734 1 Amend the Bylaws to streamline the structure of the Board of Officers, leaving Reject - - only the positions of Chief Executive Officer and Officer (items 9.1, 9.3 e 10.3): Abstain 73,500 0.39266 Approve 18,645,005 99.60734 Amend the Bylaws to provide for the setting up of an Executive Committee, the 2 Company's highest executive body, to be defined by the Board of Directors (item Reject - - 9.2): Abstain 73,500 0.39266 Amend the Bylaws to change the way of the Company's representation, which Approve 18,645,005 99.60734 will be carried out by two Officers together and, when the amount involved in a 3 transaction exceeds R$500 million, at least one of the Officers must be either the Reject - - Chief Executive Officer or another Officer who is a member of the Executive Committee (article 10 and item 10.1): Abstain 73,500 0.39266 Approve 18,645,005 99.60734 Consolidate the Bylaws by carrying out the amendments mentioned in 4 Reject - - aforementioned and resulting adjustments to wording: Abstain 73,500 0.39266

São Paulo-SP, April 23, 2021.

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence