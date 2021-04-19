Itaú Unibanco S A : US$ 400 million raised to finance SMEs

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23 A Publicly-Held Company NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

US$ 400 million raised to finance SMEs

We inform the capital market players that in March 2021, Itaú Unibanco raised US$400 million with the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in the international market (1).

The bank's intends to expand its credit lines to SMEs, with particular focus on economically vulnerable regions such as Brazil's north and northeast and companies majority controlled or led by women.

This initiative underlines one of our Positive Impact Commitments, that is, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship, aimed to improve the financial management of very small and small companies by offering suitable products and services. Among the goals driving this commitment is to increase the credit volume granted to women entrepreneurs.

São Paulo, April 19, 2021

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence