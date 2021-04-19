Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itaú Unibanco S A : US$ 400 million raised to finance SMEs

04/19/2021 | 05:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

CNPJ. 60.872.504/0001-23

A Publicly-Held Company

NIRE 35300010230

Announcement to the Market

US$ 400 million raised to finance SMEs

We inform the capital market players that in March 2021, Itaú Unibanco raised US$400 million with the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in the international market (1).

The bank's intends to expand its credit lines to SMEs, with particular focus on economically vulnerable regions such as Brazil's north and northeast and companies majority controlled or led by women.

This initiative underlines one of our Positive Impact Commitments, that is, Inclusion and Entrepreneurship, aimed to improve the financial management of very small and small companies by offering suitable products and services. Among the goals driving this commitment is to increase the credit volume granted to women entrepreneurs.

São Paulo, April 19, 2021

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

  1. DFC's partnering with Itaú Unibanco illustrates its focus on regions in the world where women face their greatest challenges, and where this investment may have the most positive impact, especially taking into account the currently aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. This investment advances DFC initiatives, which has catalyzed over US$7 billion of private sector investments in economic inclusion projects aimed to women entrepreneurs in developing countries.

Disclaimer

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 21:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
05:11pITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : US$ 400 million raised to finance SMEs
PU
04/16ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : Summarized Minutes of the Meeting of the Board of Directors..
PU
04/16MATERIAL FACT : Payment of Interest on Capital
PU
04/13TRADING OF OWN SHARES FOR TREASURY M : March 2021
PU
04/12ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : New Investor Relations website and disclosure of the Integr..
PU
04/09Vale - Companies unite to donate 3.4 million intubation medications to Brazil
AQ
04/08ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : Reference Form 2019
PU
04/07ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : 04/06/2021 Reference Form 2019
PU
04/01ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for monthly dividend
FA
03/27ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A  : 03/27/2021 Remote Voting Form - Extraordinary General Meeti..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 21 401 M 21 401 M
Net income 2021 23 974 M 4 310 M 4 310 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,66%
Capitalization 257 B 46 372 M 46 252 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 96 500
Free-Float 53,6%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAú UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 34,59 BRL
Last Close Price 27,95 BRL
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal Co-Chairman
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Gustavo Jorge Laboissière Loyola Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITAú UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.-11.63%45 876
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%188 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.26%181 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.79%157 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ