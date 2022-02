Itau BBA director for corporate and investment banking, Cristiano Guimaraes, predicts the volume of equity issues to fall this year and a rise in the sale of fixed income instruments. Guimaraes expects M&A volume to be stable in 2022 compared to last year, as Brazilian companies will use proceeds of large share issues last year to acquire rivals.

