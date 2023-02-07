Advanced search
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:55 2023-02-07 pm EST
24.55 BRL   -2.31%
05:34pItaú Unibanco S A : SUMMARIZED MINUTE OF THE MEETING OF THE SUPERVISORY COUNCIL - Form 6-K
PU
05:00pItau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion
DJ
04:54pItaú Unibanco S A : Risk and Capital Management - Pillar 3 - 4Q22
PU
Itau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion

02/07/2023 | 05:00pm EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA reported profit rose in the fourth quarter after the bank's managerial financial margin increased, boosting operating revenues.

The bank reported net income of 7.36 billion reais, equivalent to $1.4 billion, from 6.23 billion reais a year earlier, while its recurring managerial result, a measure of profit that leaves out one-time items, rose to 7.67 billion reais from 7.16 billion reais.

Itaú reported operating revenues of 37.87 billion reais, up from 33.44 billion reais in the year-earlier period, and its managerial financial margin increased to 24.98 billion reais from 21.21 billion reais a year earlier.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-07-23 1700ET

Financials
Sales 2022 141 B 27 184 M 27 184 M
Net income 2022 30 035 M 5 794 M 5 794 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,03x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 228 B 44 076 M 44 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 54,0%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,13 BRL
Average target price 32,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Non-Executive Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.0.56%43 996
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.21%416 280
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION9.81%290 843
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.25%214 655
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.48%182 796
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.43%159 867