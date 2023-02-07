Itau Unibanco 4Q Net Income BRL7.36 Billion vs Year Earlier BRL6.23 Billion

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Brazilian lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA reported profit rose in the fourth quarter after the bank's managerial financial margin increased, boosting operating revenues.

The bank reported net income of 7.36 billion reais, equivalent to $1.4 billion, from 6.23 billion reais a year earlier, while its recurring managerial result, a measure of profit that leaves out one-time items, rose to 7.67 billion reais from 7.16 billion reais.

Itaú reported operating revenues of 37.87 billion reais, up from 33.44 billion reais in the year-earlier period, and its managerial financial margin increased to 24.98 billion reais from 21.21 billion reais a year earlier.

