Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITUB4   BRITUBACNPR1

ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.

(ITUB4)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/12 03:08:20 pm EDT
24.39 BRL   +1.16%
03:17pItau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab
RE
01:41pCharles Schwab considers buying stake in XP from Itau -report
RE
05/11Investors cut valuations of Latam startups -Creditas founder
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Itau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab

05/12/2022 | 03:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Man is reflected in an Itau branch window in Rio de Janeiro

(Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA on Thursday denied it was in talks with Charles Schwab Corp to sell a stake in broker XP Inc to the U.S. discount brokerage.

Itau's remarks came after newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier in the day that Schwab was considering such a deal following the Brazilian bank's purchase of an 11.36% stake in XP two weeks ago.

The report, citing sources, said the U.S.-based company would be one of those interested in the transaction. Nasdaq-traded shares of XP soared after the report.

"Itau Unibanco denies it is in contact with Charles Schwab," the lender said in a statement through its press office.

Schwab said it would not comment "on rumors or speculation."

XP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice in Mexico City and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bangalore; Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie Adler and Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. 1.16% 24.39 Delayed Quote.15.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.59% 11301.3 Real-time Quote.-27.36%
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION -1.73% 63.79 Delayed Quote.-22.57%
XP INC. 6.63% 19.32 Delayed Quote.-37.06%
All news about ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
03:17pItau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab
RE
01:41pCharles Schwab considers buying stake in XP from Itau -report
RE
05/11Investors cut valuations of Latam startups -Creditas founder
RE
05/09Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
05/09BANCO ITAU : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09TRANSCRIPT : Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
05/09Itau Unibanco 1Q Net Income Rises to BRL6.9 Billion From BRL6.2 Billion
DJ
05/09Brazilian homebuilder MRV looking for a partner for its U.S. subsidiary AHS- CFO
RE
05/09Brazilian lender Itau reaffirms 2022 guidance as Q1 net income jumps
RE
05/02ITAÚ UNIBANCO S A : ITAÚ UNIBANCO - SUMMARIZED MINUTES OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRE..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 137 B 26 779 M 26 779 M
Net income 2022 31 049 M 6 064 M 6 064 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 3,89%
Capitalization 218 B 42 554 M 42 554 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 99 600
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 24,11 BRL
Average target price 30,26 BRL
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Milton Maluhy Filho Chief Executive Officer
Alexsandro Broedel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Roberto Egydio Setúbal President & Chief Executive Officer
Pedro Moreira Salles Co-Chairman
Ricardo Ribeiro Mandacaru Guerra Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A.15.08%42 635
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-24.92%346 983
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-20.05%286 583
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.2.73%236 898
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.85%176 953
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-11.28%161 355