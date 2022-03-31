ITAB Shop Concept : ANNUAL REPORT 2021

ITAB Shop Concept AB

Annual Report 2021

CONTENTS

2 About ITAB

4 2021 in brief

6 CEO Andréas Elgaard on 2021

8 Value proposition

10 Strategy

12 Strategic priorities

14 Financial targets

16 Market in 2021

18 Sustainability

20 Products and Services

30 The ITAB share

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

35 Administration Report with Corporate Governance Report

42 Proposed Allocation of Proﬁts

48 Financial Review - Five years in summary

49 Comments on Five years in summary

THE GROUP

50

Income Statement

50 Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

51 Statement of Financial Position

52 Statement of Changes in Equity

52 Statement of Cash Flows

THE PARENT COMPANY

53

Income Statement

53 Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

53 Balance Sheet

54 Statement of Changes in Equity

54 Statement of Cash Flows

56 Notes

82 Alternative Performance Measures

83 Deﬁnitions

85 Auditor's Report

87 Auditors

88 Board of Directors

89 Group Management

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

91 Annual General Meeting 2022

91

Financial information in 2022

This Annual Report 2021 is in all respects a translation of the Swedish original Annual Report. In the event of any differences between this translation and the Swedish original, the latter shall prevail.

THIS IS ITAB

ITAB IS WHAT WE CREATE TOGETHER WITH OUR CUSTOMERS At ITAB, we help customers turn consumer brand experiences into physical reality with our know-how, solutions and ecosystem of partners. Together with our customers, we create effective solutions that contribute to versatile and inspirational experiences. Our offering includes solution design, customised shop ﬁttings, checkouts, consumer ﬂow solutions, professional lighting systems and digitally interactive solutions for the physical store. We are currently helping customers within a number of sectors, with the principal sectors being: Grocery, Home Improvements, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Café & Service Stations, and Pharmacy, Health & Beauty.

VALUE PROPOSITION THE DESIRED CONSUMER BRAND EXPERIENCE IMPROVED OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES & SERVICE Translating aspirations of the retailer's brand into a physical store experience, driving consumer footfall and retention. Creating a seamless customer journey that increases throughput and improves the stores' efﬁciency and service levels. INCREASED CONVERSIONS AND SALES REDUCED OPERATIONAL COST Delivering a store format, department or range experience that inﬂuences consumer buying behaviour. Improving the customer journey efﬁciency to inﬂuence store operating models and reduce cost.

ITAB IN FIGURES 2021

NET SALES OPERATING MARGIN EXCL. PROFIT AFTER FINANCIAL ITEMS NO. OF EMPLOYEES NON-RECURRING ITEMS* EXCL. NON-RECURRING ITEMS* (average) SEK 6,245 million 6.2% SEK 322 million 2,930 people Mkr % Mkr 8000 8 400 4000 6000 6 300 3000 4000 4 200 2000 2000 2 100 1000 0 0 0 0

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

'17

'18

'19

'20

'21

'17

'18

'19 '20

'21

'17

'18

'19

'20

*In 2021, non-recurring items affected EBITDA by SEK -157 million (-202), operating proﬁt by SEK -166 million (-205) and proﬁt after ﬁnancial items by SEK -166 million (-208). Non-recurring items primarily comprise restructuring costs within operating activities. See page 49.

'21

2021 IN BRIEF 2021 IN BRIEF As societies opened up following the COVID-19 pandemic,there were increasing indications in 2021 that consumers were returning to physical stores. Our customers have also become increasingly optimistic and are once again planning to make investments for the future, which was reﬂected in a favourable order intake for ITAB - despite the uncertainties the pandemic continued to create. Higher sales and effects from the transformation in line with our One ITAB strategy are reﬂected in the positive earnings trend for the year, while relatively high raw material prices and global supply disruptions had an adverse impact on earnings. THE ITAB GROUP IN FIGURES GUIDANCE - 'ONE ITAB' 2021 2020 Net sales, SEK million 6,245 5,323 Growth, % 17 -12 EBITDA, SEK million 499 376 EBITDA excl. non-recurring items*, SEK million 656 578 Operating proﬁt, SEK million 224 112 Operating margin, % 3.6 2.1 Operating proﬁt excl. non-recurring items*, SEK million 390 317 Operating margin excl. non-recurring items*, % 6.2 6.0 Proﬁt after net ﬁnancial items, SEK million 156 0 Proﬁt margin, % 2.5 0.0 Proﬁt after net ﬁnancial items excl.non-recurring items*,SEK million 322 208 On 10 July 2020, ITAB issued guidance regarding an earnings improvement and its total restructuring costs upon the implementation of the Group's One ITAB strategy and transformation. Based on the conditions prevailing at that time, the guidance indicated an underlying annualised EBITDA improvement of SEK 270-330 million (compared with EBITDA of SEK 516 million for 2019) once the One ITAB transformation is fully implemented, which is expected to take place in the middle of 2022.The total restructuring costs for One ITAB in the 2020-2022 ﬁnancial years were estimated at SEK 275-325 million. This guidance continues to apply.The restructuring costs for One ITAB to date total SEK 320 million, of which approximately SEK 60 million pertains to impairment losses related to restructurings. Proﬁt margin excl. non-recurring items*, % 5.2 3.9 Proﬁt after tax, SEK million 103 -22 Earnings per share**, SEK 0.50 -0.21 Cash ﬂow from operating activities, SEK million -165 811 EBITDA excl. non-recurring items (SEK million) Guidance EBITDA after implementation of One ITAB Interest-bearing net debt, SEK million 1,239 1,748 Interest-bearing net debt excl. leases, SEK million 609 1,092 1,000 Dividend per share***, SEK Equity per share**, SEK - - 12.17 15.69 Return on equity per annum, %

4.0 neg.

Equity/assets ratio, % 46.2 31.3

Share of risk-bearing capital, % 46.9 32.0 800 600 400 200

Average number of employees 2,930 3,030 0 2019 2020 2021 One ITAB fully implemented 1) OutcomeGuidance min.Guidance max. * In 2021, non-recurring items affected EBITDA by SEK -157 million (-202), operating proﬁt by SEK -166 million (-205) and proﬁt after ﬁnancial items by SEK -166 million (-208). Non-recurring items primarily comprise restructuring costs within operating activities. See page 49. 1) Relates to annual rate once One ITAB has been implemented in full, which is planned for the middle of 2022. ** In connection with ITAB's recapitalisation in early 2021, the number of shares in-creased by 115,716,762 to a total of 218,100,192 shares. *** For information about ITAB's dividend policy, see page 37.

2021 IN BRIEF

SUMMARY PER QUARTER 2021

The Group's currency-adjusted sales increased by 13 percent comparedwith 2020, with the acquisition of Ceﬂa Retail Solutions contributing 9 percent and organic growth 4 percent.The recovery that began in the second half of 2020 in Northern Europe and Central Europe also gained momentum in Southern Europe during the ﬁrst quarter of 2021. Sales to the Grocery customer group increased most. Operating proﬁt increased as a result of the higher sales and solid gross margins during the quarter, despite rising raw material prices.

The Group's currency-adjusted sales increased by 34 percent during the quarter, with organic growth contributing 21 percent and the acquisition of Ceﬂa Retail Solutions 13 percent. Most of the sales increase compared with 2020 occurred in Southern Europe. Operating proﬁt was positively impacted by the increased sales, while sharply increased raw material prices and growing shortages of both raw materials and components adversely impacted the gross margin during the quarter.

The Group's currency-adjusted sales increased by 16 percent compared with 2020, with the acquisition of Ceﬂa Retail Solutions contributing 10 percent and organic growth 6 percent. The positive sales trend when soci-eties opened up after lockdowns during the pandemic, continued in all of the Group's geographic markets. The increase in sales continued to have a positive impact on operating proﬁt during the quarter, but was offset by supply disruptions and component shortages as well as relatively high raw material prices.

The Group's currency-adjusted sales increased by 16 percent compared with the preceding year, with organic growth accounting for 5 percent. The markets in Eastern and Southern Europe had the strongest performance, both through organic growth and through the acquisition of Ceﬂa Retail Solutions. Operating proﬁt excluding non-recurring items was positively impacted by the increased sales, despite continued challenges in the business environment.As raw material prices and availability of components and raw materials stabilised, in combination with price increases and coor-dinated sourcing gradually strengthen the gross margin.

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4