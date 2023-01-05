AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Live Co drops on expectations of annual loss

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

AIM - WINNERS

Itaconix PLC, up 15% at 5.08 pence, 12-month range 2.85p - 7.40p. Peter Nieuwenhuizen becomes chair on a permanent basis with immediate effect. Firm also appoints Paul LeBlanc to its board as an independent non-executive director and as chair of the audit committee with immediate effect. LeBlanc is chief financial officer of Bemis Associates Inc, a manufacturer of specialty films and adhesives for the apparel and industrial markets.

Great Western Mining Corp PLC, 11% at 0.15 pence, 12-month range 0.10p - 0.17p. Reports "great strides" over the last year and outlines its plans for 2023, aiming to build on this momentum. Expects to commission a processing mill in the first half of 2023 and boasts an "ambitious programme of exploration" to follow up on successful drilling results achieved over the last two years. Explains it is transitioning into a revenue-generating precious metals producing entity, which it says will be a significant milestone for the firm.

AIM - LOSERS

Live Co Group PLC, down 11% at 2.70 pence, 12-month range 2.21p - 13.00p. Says it will deliver a loss during 2022. "Whilst the foundation for successful revenue generation from the groups diverse Divisional offering... 2022 continued to be challenging as the negative impact on live events from Covid were still being felt, despite the attempts to diversify and the acquisition of the remaining share capital of StART and the commitment of investment from the Republic of Korea, the group will deliver a loss during 2022," it explains. Notes the disappointment of the cancellation of a major London event and an event in Frankfurt. Says it managed to make profit of GBP80,000 from the German event and was also able to recover GBP137,000 of staff costs. Says it aims to offer three events in Europe during 2023. Notes the contacts for these are multi-year and have helped to identify further options in Japan and Europe. The events are expected to generate revenue of GBP1 million for the Korean division. For its Bricklive division, revenue is expected to be in line with the prior year despite a reduction in tours. Revenue in the StART ART division has been "minimal" but firm notes that events have continued to grow.

Minoan Group PLC, down 5.4% at 0.97 pence, 12-month range 0.87p - 1.37p. Expects to conclude "constructive" discussions over its secured debt with DAGG LLP "shortly". Says it will update shareholders in due course. Also expects to provide an update on the progress of discussions regarding the commercial and financial activities of the Itanos Gaia Project in Crete.

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

