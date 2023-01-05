Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Itaconix plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVO   GB00B84LVH87

ITACONIX PLC

(REVO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:14 2023-01-05 am EST
4.751 GBX   +7.98%
05:24aItaconix confirms interim non-executive chair permanently
AN
05:18aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Live Co drops on expectations of annual loss
AN
02:33aPolymer Group Itaconix's Interim Chair Takes Over Role Permanently
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Live Co drops on expectations of annual loss

01/05/2023 | 05:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Thursday.

----------

AIM - WINNERS

----------

Itaconix PLC, up 15% at 5.08 pence, 12-month range 2.85p - 7.40p. Peter Nieuwenhuizen becomes chair on a permanent basis with immediate effect. Firm also appoints Paul LeBlanc to its board as an independent non-executive director and as chair of the audit committee with immediate effect. LeBlanc is chief financial officer of Bemis Associates Inc, a manufacturer of specialty films and adhesives for the apparel and industrial markets.

----------

Great Western Mining Corp PLC, 11% at 0.15 pence, 12-month range 0.10p - 0.17p. Reports "great strides" over the last year and outlines its plans for 2023, aiming to build on this momentum. Expects to commission a processing mill in the first half of 2023 and boasts an "ambitious programme of exploration" to follow up on successful drilling results achieved over the last two years. Explains it is transitioning into a revenue-generating precious metals producing entity, which it says will be a significant milestone for the firm.

----------

AIM - LOSERS

----------

Live Co Group PLC, down 11% at 2.70 pence, 12-month range 2.21p - 13.00p. Says it will deliver a loss during 2022. "Whilst the foundation for successful revenue generation from the groups diverse Divisional offering... 2022 continued to be challenging as the negative impact on live events from Covid were still being felt, despite the attempts to diversify and the acquisition of the remaining share capital of StART and the commitment of investment from the Republic of Korea, the group will deliver a loss during 2022," it explains. Notes the disappointment of the cancellation of a major London event and an event in Frankfurt. Says it managed to make profit of GBP80,000 from the German event and was also able to recover GBP137,000 of staff costs. Says it aims to offer three events in Europe during 2023. Notes the contacts for these are multi-year and have helped to identify further options in Japan and Europe. The events are expected to generate revenue of GBP1 million for the Korean division. For its Bricklive division, revenue is expected to be in line with the prior year despite a reduction in tours. Revenue in the StART ART division has been "minimal" but firm notes that events have continued to grow.

----------

Minoan Group PLC, down 5.4% at 0.97 pence, 12-month range 0.87p - 1.37p. Expects to conclude "constructive" discussions over its secured debt with DAGG LLP "shortly". Says it will update shareholders in due course. Also expects to provide an update on the progress of discussions regarding the commercial and financial activities of the Itanos Gaia Project in Crete.

----------

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GREAT WESTERN MINING CORPORATION PLC -3.70% 0.13 Delayed Quote.8.00%
ITACONIX PLC 7.98% 4.751 Delayed Quote.6.02%
LIVE COMPANY GROUP PLC -14.43% 2.61 Delayed Quote.3.39%
MINOAN GROUP PLC -5.37% 0.97 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI PRECIOUS METALS INDEX -0.42% 2425.82 Real-time Quote.0.70%
All news about ITACONIX PLC
05:24aItaconix confirms interim non-executive chair permanently
AN
05:18aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Live Co drops on expectations of annual loss
AN
02:33aPolymer Group Itaconix's Interim Chair Takes Over Role Permanently
MT
2022Itaconix and Brenntag Promote Sustainable Cleaning
CI
2022Earnings Flash (ITX.L) ITACONIX Reports H1 Loss GBX-0.20
MT
2022Earnings Flash (ITX.L) ITACONIX Posts H1 Revenue $3.1M
MT
2022Itaconix plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Itaconix plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
2022Itaconix : Board Change
PU
2022Itaconix and Croda Inc. Renew Supply Agreement
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4,51 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
Net income 2022 -1,48 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2022 0,17 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart ITACONIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Itaconix plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITACONIX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,40 GBX
Average target price 12,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Roger Shaw Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laura Elizabeth Denner CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Jan Nieuwenhuizen Chairman
Yvon Durant Chief Technology Officer
Helen Cane Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITACONIX PLC6.02%24
ECOLAB INC.2.89%42 656
SIKA AG6.04%38 925
GIVAUDAN SA4.20%29 340
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.09%26 192
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG4.47%16 477