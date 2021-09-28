ITACONIX : HALF YEAR RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021 09/28/2021 | 02:12am EDT Send by mail :

Itaconix plc ("Itaconix" or the "Company") Half year results for the period ended 30 June 2021 Itaconix (AIM: ITX) (OTCQB: ITXXF), a leading innovator in plant-based specialty polymers used as essential ingredients in everyday consumer products, is pleased to announce its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021. John R. Shaw, CEO of Itaconix, commented: "We continue to build a diverse foundation of consumer products that rely on our ingredients to meet customer demands for performance, price, and sustainability. Progress with new and recurring orders from our growing customer base increased overall revenues compared to the first half of 2020 and expanded the use of our plant- based technology platform in the global low-carbon economy. I am especially excited that a major brand set a new standard for bio-based content by launching a new North American dishwashing detergent in February based on Itaconix® TSI™ 322. Highlights First half revenues of $1.4 million were 26% higher than the first half of 2020. Due to customer ordering patterns, these first half revenues were 36% lower than in the second half of 2020.

Gross profits were $0.5 million, representing an increase of 30% over the first half of 2020 and decrease of 30% over the second half of 2020.

Gross profit margin was 38% compared to 35% for the full year of 2020, remaining in line with Company expectations for a specialty ingredient company.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was a loss of $0.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.6 million for the same period in 2020, reflecting some increase in investment spending on new products and applications.

non-cash item contributed $0.5 million to this decrease. Forgiveness of the US PPP loan for Covid-19 government assistance contributed another $0.2 million to this decrease. Cash and cash equivalents as at 30 June 2021 was $1.4 million, compared to $1.4 million as at 31 December 2020.

In June 2021, the Company completed an equity raise with gross proceeds of $1.5 million to fund general working capital needs and new product development.

The Company received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition for its contributions to the global green economy. Commenting on the outlook John R. Shaw, CEO added: "Our revenue opportunities continue to grow in line with increasing recognition of the role our ingredients play in meeting demands from brands and retailers for more sustainable consumer products. Order volumes are recovering from the disruptions we experienced in the first half of the year, but we expect some continuation in market volatility through to the first half of next year. Underlying consumer demand for our products and new application developments are generating new customers and revenue potential for 2022." Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled to Operating loss in Note 4 of the Interim Report. For further information please contact: Itaconix plc +1 603 775-4400 John R. Shaw / Laura Denner Belvedere Communications +44 (0) 20 3687 2756 John West / Llew Angus finnCap +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Ed Frisby / Abigail Kelly / Milesh Hindocha (Corporate Finance) Andrew Burdis / Sunila de Silva (ECM) About Itaconix Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company's current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care. Itaconix's contributions to the global low carbon economy are recognised by the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark. www.itaconix.com Chief Executive's Statement Overview Itaconix is using and growing its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to build a large, high-gross- margin, capital-efficient company that produces and sells key ingredients used in everyday consumer products. From detergents and air fresheners to shampoos and underarm deodorants, our ingredients are adding efficacy and sustainability to a growing range of consumer products that is creating a customer base for new and recurring revenues. The demand for new generations of consumer products continues to grow as the urgency to decarbonise our economies intensifies. Brands and retailers face increasing pressures from consumers and governments for more sustainable solutions, particularly within the 360 million households across Europe and North America. Itaconix is pioneering new classes of plant-based polymers that enable new levels of performance, value, and sustainability across broad categories of consumer products. The first half of 2021 saw continued development of a strong foundation for realising the revenue potential in every household for our plant-based technology platform. We have a diverse and growing base of customers and products. Operations We are gaining more customers as our current polymers are adopted as key ingredients in breakthrough consumer products. We are excited about the growth in our detergent customer base as important new brands use Itaconix® TSI™ 322 to produce new compact products with excellent consumer value and new levels of sustainability. We are particularly pleased that a major brand launched a dishwashing detergent in North America that set a new standard for plant-based content. With the recent announcement of our first order for Itaconix® TSI™ 322 in Europe, we expect our new EU customer to set a similar standard in Europe. The increase in the detergent customer base did not translate into higher detergent revenues for the period. These revenues were flat compared to the same period in 2020 and lower than the second half of 2020 due to inventory adjustments and supply chain delays. Many brands and retailers reduced production to recalibrate inventories for normalized consumer demand after stockpiling product during the initial stages of the pandemic. Customer production levels were also reduced by limited supplies of certain other detergent components due to emergency plant shutdowns in Texas and Delaware and shipping delays from Asia to North America. We believe the underlying consumer demand for these products remain strong. Our on-going development efforts in odour neutralisation are generating new applications, adoption by more brands, and increasing consumer demand from the success of leading brands. Strong demand for our odour neutralising polymers exceeded our expectations and resulted in revenues for the period that were higher than the same period in 2020 and ahead of the second half of 2020. In hair care, our styling polymer enables both sustainability and new styling capabilities. Early success with specialty brands is generating both recurring orders and initial use by major brands. Hair care revenues for the period were less than the same period in 2020 and less than the second half of 2020 as shipments in the last part of 2020 were sufficient to meet customer needs during the lockdowns in North America and Europe. Underlying demand remains steady and order volumes are recovering. On the production side, delivery costs and times for key raw materials for our polymers are increasing as suppliers continue to struggle with shipping delays caused by the pandemic and disruption throughout the supply chain. We have prudent stocks of raw materials and have worked successfully to pass on additional costs with product price increases to most of our customers. LSE Green Economy Mark Itaconix is demonstrating the ability to contribute to the decarbonisation of global economies with plant-based ingredients without compromising on performance or price. We were delighted to receive the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark in recognition of this important milestone. This was awarded for our contributions to the green economy in the LSE's Advanced Materials industry sector. With increasing awareness of climate change, we look forward to working with our customers and other plant-based ingredient companies to decarbonise the global economy. . Funding In June 2021, we raised $1.5 million in new funding through the placement of new ordinary shares by way of a direct subscription with one new institutional investor and one existing institutional shareholder, IP Group plc. The proceeds of the fundraise are being used for working capital purposes and new product development, including the certainty of the Company's raw material and finished goods supply chain. Financial Results Revenues of $1.4 million for the first half of the year were a 26% increase over the same period in 2020. These revenues were a 36% decrease on the second half of 2020 due to normal ordering for customer product launches in early 2021, some stockpiling in response to the pandemic in late 2020, and the inventory adjustments and supply delays in this period that are detailed above. Odour control revenues in the first half of 2021 were higher than the same period in 2020 and the second half of 2020. Detergent revenues for the first half of 2021 were flat compared to the first half of 2020 and less than the second half of 2020, primarily reflecting strong customer orders to build inventory in the second half of 2020. Hair care revenues for the period were less than the same period in 2020 and the second half of 2020, again, due to the delivery of large orders into customer inventories toward the end of 2020. Gross profits for the period were $0.5 million, representing gross profit margins of 38% compared to 37% for the same period in 2020 and 35% for the full year of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA1 was a loss of $0.7 million, compared to a loss of $0.6 million for the same period in 2020, reflecting some increase in investment spending on new products and applications. Loss before taxes was $0.2 million, representing a decrease of 78% from losses of $0.8 million in both the first and second halves of 2020. Revaluation of the contingent consideration liability as a non-cash item contributed $0.5 million to this decrease. Forgiveness of the US PPP loan for Covid-19 government assistance, as other income, contributed another $0.2 million to this decrease. Net cash was $1.4 million at 30 June 2021 compared to $0.5 million at 30 June 2020 and $1.4 million at 31 December 2020. Current Trading and Outlook Itaconix is building a strong business base of recurring revenues from existing customers and new recurring revenues from new customers. Our revenue opportunities are growing in line with the increasing recognition of the role our ingredients play in meeting demands from brands and retailers for more sustainable consumer products. We expect continued success at turning our pipeline of customer projects into sizable new revenues, particularly in detergents and odour neutralisation. Revenues for full year 2021 will depend on the timing of initial orders from new customers and applications launching in early 2022, and on the continued recovery in detergent and hair care volumes from the inventory adjustments and supply delays detailed above. In summary, we are extremely pleased at the rate at which our ingredients are being incorporated into our customers' brands and expect significant further success in the next twelve months. We are seeing more opportunities to engage with customers and potential collaboration partners on new generations of consumer products using both current and new potential ingredients from our proprietary plant-based technology platform. Our emerging work on additional new products and applications is expected to further grow our customer base and revenue potential. John R. Condensed consolidated income statement and statement of comprehensive income For the six months ended 30 June 2021 Unaudited Unaudited 6 Months to 6 Months to 30 June 2021 30 June 2020 Notes $000 $000 Revenue 5 1,366 1,086 Cost of sales (842) (683) Gross profit 524 403 Other income 4 183 71 Administrative expenses (1,399) (1,287) Group operating loss (692) (813) Exceptional income on movement of contingent consideration 6 514 - Loss before tax (178) (813) Taxation credit (1) (1) Loss for the period (179) (814) Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translated foreign operations (93) 110 Total comprehensive loss for the period (272) (704) Basic and diluted loss per share 7 (0.04p) (0.30p)

