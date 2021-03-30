ITACONIX : FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

Itaconix plc

("Itaconix" or "the Company")

156% Revenue Growth for Full Year Results Ended 31 December 2020

Itaconix plc (AIM: ITX) (OTCQB: ITXXF), a leading innovator in sustainable plant-based polymers used as essential ingredients in everyday consumer products, announces Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Commenting on the results, John R. Shaw, CEO of Itaconix, said:

"We achieved 155.6% growth in revenues to $3.29 million and reduced adjusted EBITDA losses to under $1 million from progress with new and recurring orders in detergent, odour control, and personal care applications. In addition, having completed a successful fundraise, we have also substantially strengthened our balance sheet and had healthy cash balances at the year end."

"With Polymers for Better Living™, Itaconix is dedicated to decarbonisation to reduce the planet's carbon footprint and address climate change. Our plant-based polymers are essential ingredients in a new generation of safer, more sustainable consumer products.

"2020 was transformational for our Company, as brands increasingly looked to Itaconix to improve the competitive position of their products with new performance and environmental claims. Milestones achieved from major customer projects progressing to launch in 2020 increased our revenues and our revenue potential in a broadening range of home and personal care products. The expanding foundation of formulations among our customers is building a strong base of recurring use to underpin our continued growth."

Financial Highlights

% difference to previous financial year 2020 $'000 2019 $'000 Revenue +155.6% 3,292 1,288 Gross profit +156.4% 1,154 450 Gross profit margin +0.6% 35.1% 34.9% Adjusted EBITDA1 +59.6% (993) (2,457) Cash used from operating activities +36.8% (1,157) (1,831) Net cash at year-end +89.3% 1,448 765

$'000

1 Adjusted for interest, tax, depreciation, amortization, and exceptional items.

Operational Highlights

 Grew revenues by 155.6% and gross profits by 156.4% with a slight improvement in gross profit margins.

 Strong growth in revenues to $3.29 million and gross profits to $1.15 million reduced adjusted EBITDA losses by $1.5 million to less than $1 million.

 Completed successful $2.2 million fundraise in July 2020 via an oversubscribed placing and subscription from existing and new investors.

 New Itaconix® TSI™ 322 polymer launched and is now leading a new generation of dishwashing detergents with excellent performance and high bio-based content, including the launch of two new North American brands in 2020.

 Itaconix's ZINADOR™ polymers sold through Croda, a global specialty chemicals leader, are seeing broader use for odour control in homes. Demand continued to expand with wider adoption in existing brands and initial usage by new brands.

 Demand for Itaconix's bio-based hair fixative polymer sold worldwide by Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, continued to grow.

 VELAFRESH™ polymers gained important initial adoption as key ingredients in specialty underarm deodorant brands.

 Completed expansion of the executive team for a full complement of capabilities and capacity to pursue the next phase of revenue development.

 Strong pipeline, with formulation activity using Itaconix® TSI™322 increasing in the second half of 2020.

 Development of Itaconix's BIO*Asterix™ line of plant-based functional additives presents breakthrough opportunities for increasing the use of safer, sustainable materials through an evolving line of plant-based functional ingredients.

Commenting on the outlook, John R. Shaw, CEO, added:

"With new urgency in consumer markets to address both cleanliness and climate change, our years of development efforts have propelled our commercial activities and results to a new stage of growth. The trend towards sustainable consumer products is only accelerating. As our current customers succeed, we are confident that our products will be increasingly used as ingredients in major brands. Despite some emerging operational headwinds in the supply chain from secondary effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, we expect the commercial momentum in 2020 to progress in 2021, particularly as current customer products succeed in the market and major new customer products continue to launch in 2021."

"With our strong base for continued revenue growth, we look forward with increased confidence toward the Company's goal of sustained profitability in the coming years."

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

Notes to Editors

Itaconix develops and produces bio-based specialty polymers that improve the safety, performance and sustainability of consumer and industrial products, with technology and market leading positions in non-phosphate detergents, odour control, and hair styling.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT Polymers for Better Living™

Itaconix plc is dedicated to reducing the planet's carbon footprint and addressing climate change with plant-based polymers that are essential ingredients in a new generation of safer, more sustainable consumer products.

Our principal activities are the production and sale of proprietary plant-based specialty ingredients that satisfy consumers' increasing awareness of how their purchases impact climate change and the environment. Our sustainable plant-based polymers replace fossil-based ingredients while offering uncompromising performance and cost. Most of our efforts are focused on home and personal care applications where consumer interest and desires for safer and more sustainable products are particularly high.

We are continuing to advance the potential for consumer products with near net zero carbon consumption through the plant-based ingredients we produce and are developing, the energy-efficient production processes we use, and more compact consumer products our ingredients enable that use fewer natural resources and release less chemicals into the environment.

We made great strides in 2020 towards fulfilling our potential to make the world a better and safer place. Our polymers are key ingredients in a growing number and range of home and personal care products. Our progress was reflected in 155.6% revenue growth, our leadership in next generation detergents with the launch of two new products by major brands, and the introduction of our Bio*Asterix™ plant-based functional ingredients.

We achieved this progress amid continuous uncertainty from the Covid-19 pandemic that challenged our operations and our funding. I greatly appreciate the unwavering dedication of our customers, our shareholders, our employees, and our vendors to generate such a transformative year of growth and advancement toward our potential.

With Polymers for Better Living™, Itaconix is enabling new generations of consumer products to fight climate change and protect our environment.

James Barber

Chairman

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER'S STATEMENT

Overview

We completed a transformational year in 2020 as a leader in sustainable plant-based polymers used as essential ingredients in everyday consumer products. Brands increasingly looked to Itaconix to improve the competitive position of their products with new performance and environmental claims.

Major customer projects progressing to launch in 2020 increased our revenues and our revenue potential in a broadening range of home and personal care products. The expanding foundation of formulations among our customers is building a strong base of recurring use to underpin our continued growth.

As a result of this momentum, year on year revenues increased and operating losses decreased from both new and recurring orders in detergent, odour control, and personal care applications.

Having completed a successful fundraise in July 2020, we have also substantially strengthened our balance sheet with healthy cash balances at the year end.

Commercial progress

Our product revenues grew by 155.6% to $3.3m in 2020 compared to $1.3m in 2019.

Revenues increased across all our home and personal care polymers. Although aided by demand for household cleaning during the Covid-19 pandemic, most of our increased revenues came from new customer products entering the market after several years of development.

Our new Itaconix® TSI™ 322 polymer is leading a new generation of dishwashing detergents with excellent performance and high bio-based content, including the launch of two new North American brands in 2020 and another North American brand at the start of 2021. New formulation activity with Itaconix® TSI™322 increased in the second half of 2020 which we expect will lead to additional usage in current and new brands in the second half of 2021. Although our Itaconix® CHT™ 122 polymer has established use in the EU, the focus of formulation development during the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed EU adoption of the added benefits available with Itaconix® TSI™ 322.

In hair styling, we were pleased that demand for our unique bio-based hair fixative polymer sold worldwide by Nouryon, a global specialty chemicals leader, continued to grow despite a general downturn in the personal care market during the Covid-19 pandemic. This growth has come from more brands launching new products containing the ingredient and an expansion in the applications for the ingredient.

In homecare odour control, our ZINADOR™ polymers sold through Croda, a global specialty chemicals leader, are similarly seeing broader use. Demand continues to grow with expanding adoption in existing brands and initial usage by new brands. We are seeing increased focus and activity during the Covid-19 pandemic on home odour control, which we expect to translate into continued revenue growth.

In personal odour control, our VELAFRESH™ polymers are gaining important initial adoption as key ingredients in specialty underarm deodorant brands.

Our major new product development for 2020 was the announcement of our BIO*Asterix™ line of plant-based functional additives. We see breakthrough opportunities for reducing the carbon footprint of consumer products and increasing the use of safer chemicals through an evolving line of BIO*Asterix™ functional ingredients. Our initial commercial work is focused on a joint development agreement for potential use by a leading innovator in biodegradable packaging.

Overall, active customer projects advancing or emerging out of our sales development pipeline present multiple new revenue opportunities as we are increasingly able to turn ingredient "wish lists" into product sales. Growth in the second half of 2020 was particularly strong, driven by both new orders and the increased size of recurring orders.

Covid-19

We have experienced positive and negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and continue to closely monitor emerging issues.

The health and safety of our employees is our first and foremost focus. We follow recommended policies and protocols for monitoring individuals' health and mandatory social distancing measures or remote access where possible. We operated continuously and delivered on growing order volumes in 2020 through the extraordinary efforts of our dedicated employees.

We implemented cost saving measures from March 2020 to August 2020 to conserve our available cash resources while receiving a US Paycheck Protection Program loan in May and completing a fundraise in July.