FORM OF PROXY

Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Itaconix plc ("the Company") to be held at Fieldfisher's offices, 9th floor, Riverbank House, 2 Swan Lane, London EC4R 3TT, United Kingdom on Monday 20 May 2024 at 2.00 p.m.

I/We (block capitals)..........................................................................................................................................................

of.......................................................................................................................................................................................

being (a) holder(s) of ordinary shares of 50 pence each in the capital of the Company hereby appoint the Chair of the meeting or

............................................................................................................................................................................. (Note 1)

as my/our proxy to attend, vote and speak for me/us and on my/our behalf at the AGM of the Company to be held on Monday 20 May 2024 at 2:00 p.m. and at any adjournment thereof. I/We direct my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions set out in the notice convening the AGM in the manner indicated by an X in the appropriate column. Unless otherwise indicated, or upon any matter properly put before the meeting but not referred to below, my/our proxy may exercise his discretion as to how he votes and whether or not he abstains from voting.

Abstain Ordinary Resolutions For Against (Note 4) 1. To receive the audited financial statements of the Company, the strategic report, the directors' report and the auditor's report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 2. To re-appoint Jonathan Brooks as a Director of the Company. 3. To re-­ appoint BDO LLP as auditors of the Company. 4. To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors. 5. To grant the Directors authority to allot shares. Special Resolutions 6. Subject to the passing of Resolution 5 to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of equity securities. 7. Subject to the passing of Resolution 5 to disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the allotment of equity securities for the purposes of financing an acquisition or a specified capital investment or making a follow-on offer.

Dated 2024 Signature(s)

Please tick here if you are appointing more than one proxy (Note 2)

Number of shares proxy appointed over (Note 3)