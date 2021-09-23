Log in
    REVO   GB00B84LVH87

ITACONIX PLC

(REVO)
  Report
Itaconix : Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation

09/23/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
23 September 2021

Itaconix plc

("Itaconix" or "the Company")

Notice of Interim Results and Investor Presentation

Itaconix plc (AIM: ITX) (OTCQB: ITXXF), a leading innovator in plant-based specialty polymers, announces that its Interim Results for the period ended 30 June 2021 will be released on 28 September 2021.

Investor Presentation

A live online presentation for investors will be held at 14:30 BST on 29 September 2021.

The online presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders.

Investors can sign up to the Investor Meet Company platform and add to join the live presentation via: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/itaconix-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 BST the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Analysts

If you are an analyst and would like to speak to the Company, please send an email to langus@belvederepr.com

- ends -

Enquiries:

Itaconix

+1 (603) 775 4400

John R. Shaw/Laura Denner

Belvedere Communications

+44 (0) 20 3687 2756

John West/Llew Angus

finnCap

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Ed Frisby/Abigail Kelly/Milesh Hindocha - Corporate Finance

Andrew Burdis/Sunila de Silva - ECM

About Itaconix

Itaconix uses its proprietary plant-based polymer technology platform to produce and sell specialty ingredients that improve the safety, performance, and sustainability of consumer products. The Company's current ingredients are enabling and leading new generations of products in detergents, hygiene, and hair care. Itaconix's contributions to the global low carbon economy are recognised by the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark.

www.itaconix.com

Disclaimer

Itaconix plc published this content on 23 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2021 20:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
