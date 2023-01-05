Itaconix confirms interim non-executive chair permanently

Itaconix PLC - New Hampshire, US-based speciality polymer developer - Confirms Non-Executive Interim Chair Peter Nieuwenhuizen as non-executive chair permanently with immediate effect. Itaconix appointed Nieuwenhuizen as interim chair back in July 2022.

Also appoints Bemis Associates Inc's Chief Financial Officer Paul LeBlanc as an independent non-executive director. Bemis Associates is a manufacturer of specialty films and adhesives for the apparel and industrial markets.

Speaking about LeBlanc's appointment, Nieuwenhuizen says: "He is a dynamic CFO who has played a leadership role in expanding financial and overall operations as Bemis has grown from a domestic business with less than USD40 million in revenues into an international enterprise with over USD200 million in annual revenues. As we reach new levels of commercial progress, Paul will contribute valuable finance knowledge and operating experience to our next stage of growth."

Current stock price: 4.78 pence, up 8.7% on Thursday morning

12-month change: down 23%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

