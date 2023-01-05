Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Itaconix plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REVO   GB00B84LVH87

ITACONIX PLC

(REVO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:14 2023-01-05 am EST
4.751 GBX   +7.98%
Itaconix confirms interim non-executive chair permanently
AN
AIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Live Co drops on expectations of annual loss
AN
Polymer Group Itaconix's Interim Chair Takes Over Role Permanently
MT
Itaconix confirms interim non-executive chair permanently

01/05/2023 | 05:24am EST
Itaconix PLC - New Hampshire, US-based speciality polymer developer - Confirms Non-Executive Interim Chair Peter Nieuwenhuizen as non-executive chair permanently with immediate effect. Itaconix appointed Nieuwenhuizen as interim chair back in July 2022.

Also appoints Bemis Associates Inc's Chief Financial Officer Paul LeBlanc as an independent non-executive director. Bemis Associates is a manufacturer of specialty films and adhesives for the apparel and industrial markets.

Speaking about LeBlanc's appointment, Nieuwenhuizen says: "He is a dynamic CFO who has played a leadership role in expanding financial and overall operations as Bemis has grown from a domestic business with less than USD40 million in revenues into an international enterprise with over USD200 million in annual revenues. As we reach new levels of commercial progress, Paul will contribute valuable finance knowledge and operating experience to our next stage of growth."

Current stock price: 4.78 pence, up 8.7% on Thursday morning

12-month change: down 23%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 4,51 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
Net income 2022 -1,48 M -1,78 M -1,78 M
Net cash 2022 0,17 M 0,21 M 0,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 -10,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart ITACONIX PLC
Duration : Period :
Itaconix plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITACONIX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,40 GBX
Average target price 12,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 173%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Roger Shaw Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Laura Elizabeth Denner CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Peter Jan Nieuwenhuizen Chairman
Yvon Durant Chief Technology Officer
Helen Cane Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITACONIX PLC6.02%24
ECOLAB INC.2.89%42 656
SIKA AG6.04%38 925
GIVAUDAN SA4.20%29 340
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION3.09%26 192
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG4.47%16 477