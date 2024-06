Itafos Inc. is a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. Its businesses and projects include Conda, Arraias, Farim, Santana and Araxa. Conda is a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Idaho, United States with a production capacity of over 550 Kiloton (kt) per year of mono ammonium phosphate (MAP), merchant grade phosphoric acid (MGA) and ammonium polyphosphate (APP), and approximately 27kt per year of hydrofluorosilicic acid (HFSA). Arraias is a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizer business located in Tocantins, Brazil with a production capacity of approximately 500kt per year of single superphosphate (SSP) and SSP with micronutrients (SSP+). Farim is a phosphate mine project located in Farim, Guinea-Bissau. Santana is a vertically integrated high-grade phosphate mine and fertilizer plant project located in Para, Brazil. Araxa is a vertically integrated rare earth element and niobium mine and extraction plant project located in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Sector Agricultural Chemicals