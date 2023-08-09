Itafos Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Itafos Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 116.12 million compared to USD 155.01 million a year ago. Net income was USD 20.43 million compared to USD 44.28 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.23 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.11 compared to USD 0.23 a year ago.

For the six months, sales was USD 235.7 million compared to USD 304.86 million a year ago. Net income was USD 48.64 million compared to USD 77.29 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.41 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.26 compared to USD 0.41 a year ago.