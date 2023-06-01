CEO of Bludigit divests 13,110 shares in Italgas

(Alliance News) - Italgas Spa reported Thursday that Marco Barra Caracciolo di Basciano, chairman and CEO of Bludigit Spa, has sold 13,110 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR5.33, for a total consideration of EUR69,876.30.

Italgas stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR5.37 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

