  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  06:04:09 2023-06-01 am EDT
5.375 EUR   +1.03%
05:40aCEO of Bludigit divests 13,110 shares in Italgas
AN
05:14aItalgas launches EUR500 million bond issue
AN
05/31Italgas submits bids for Veolia's water companies
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CEO of Bludigit divests 13,110 shares in Italgas

06/01/2023 | 05:40am EDT
(Alliance News) - Italgas Spa reported Thursday that Marco Barra Caracciolo di Basciano, chairman and CEO of Bludigit Spa, has sold 13,110 shares of the company's common stock.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR5.33, for a total consideration of EUR69,876.30.

Italgas stock is up 0.9 percent at EUR5.37 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
05/18Italgas S P A : Financial Markets Review - April 2023
PU
05/08Short selling on Italgas and Saras drops
AN
05/04Italgas S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/04Italgas to Merge 3 Greek Companies Owned by Depa Infrastructure
CI
05/04Funds move on BPER Bank and Italgas.
AN
05/04Transcript : Italgas S.p.A., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Italgas Q1 results boosted by Greek acquisition
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITALGAS S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 709 M 1 821 M 1 821 M
Net income 2023 401 M 427 M 427 M
Net Debt 2023 6 283 M 6 696 M 6 696 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 6,09%
Capitalization 4 313 M 4 597 M 4 597 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,20x
EV / Sales 2024 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 417
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,32 €
Average target price 6,05 €
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara Morgante Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Nunzio Ferrulli Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Manager-Legal, Corporate Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.2.50%4 597
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-2.83%17 174
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.28%13 375
ENN NATURAL GAS CO.,LTD.22.98%8 614
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-13.14%7 518
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED16.52%7 174
