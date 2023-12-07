December 07, 2023 at 01:20 am EST

(Alliance News) - Italgas Spa reported Wednesday that the company's director of Institutional Relations and Regulatory Affairs, Nunziangelo Ferrulli, took over 6,682 ordinary shares.

The shares were sold at an average price of EUR5.10 per share for a total consideration of about EUR34,000.

Italgas stock closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR5.20 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News senior reporter

