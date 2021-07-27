Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas: 2019 financial calendar

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 24 January 2019 - Italgas announces the financial calendar and the dates of the publication of its 2018 financial results as approved by the Board of Directors:

Consolidated financial statement at December 31, 2018 and draft financial statements at December 31, 2018;
Dividend proposal for 2018;
Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership 2018;
Report on Remuneration 2019; Structure 2018; Sustainability Report 2018; Call of Shareholders' Meeting.

Board of Directors approval

Press release and Conference call*

February 22, 2019

Financial statements at December 31, 2018;
Dividend approval for 2018,
Appoint BoD and Board of Statutory Auditors.

Shareholders' Meeting

Press release**

April 4, 2019 in a single call

First quarter 2019 report

Board of Directors approval

Press release and Conference call***

May 14, 2019

May 15, 2019

Strategic Plan 2019-2025

Board of Directors approval

Press release and Strategy Presentation***

June 11, 2019

June 12, 2019

Second quarter 2019 results and interim financial report at June 30, 2019

Board of Directors approval

Press release and Conference call***

July 29, 2019

July 30, 2019

Third quarter 2019 report

Board of Directors approval

Press release and Conference call***

November 7, 2019

November 8, 2019

* Press release and the conference call for the presentation of results to the financial community in the afternoon on the same day;

** Press release will be issued at the end of Shareholders' meeting;

*** Press release will be issued in the morning (non trading hours) and Conference Call for the presentation of results/Strategic Plan will be held in the afternoon on the same day.

  • The dividend for the 2018 financial year will be paid on 22 May 2019 (record date 21 May 2019) with coupon payment date 20 May 2019.
  • A road show to present the company's objectives as established in the 2019-2025 Strategic Plan to institutional investors and financial analysts is scheduled to start in June 2019.

Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
09:40aITALGAS : 2019 financial calendar
PU
09:40aITALGAS S P A : and Reti obtain the anti-corruption certification UNI ISO 37001
PU
07:00aITALGAS : Board of Directors calls the Shareholders' Meeting on 4 April 2019
PU
06:50aITALGAS : lists submitted for the renewal of the company's boards
PU
06:40aITALGAS' SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING APPRO : Alberto Dell'Acqua appointed Chairman
PU
06:40aITALGAS S P A : is awarded the concession of gas distribution service in the &ld..
PU
06:31aITALGAS : exercised the option for the remaining 40% of European Gas Network
PU
05:40aITALGAS S P A : Cini Foundation for Heritage Lab
PU
05:30aITALGAS : over 800 computers delivered in the Marche region to schools affected ..
PU
05:20aITALGAS S P A : presents its 2019-2025 strategic plan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 373 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net income 2021 360 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 4 974 M 5 876 M 5 876 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 4 548 M 5 371 M 5 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 713
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,62 €
Average target price 5,90 €
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Director-Corporate Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.8.00%5 371
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED14.07%30 178
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED44.02%23 750
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED16.12%14 250
UGI CORPORATION32.01%9 641
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.75%7 403