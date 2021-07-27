Italgas: 2019 financial calendar

Milan, 24 January 2019 - Italgas announces the financial calendar and the dates of the publication of its 2018 financial results as approved by the Board of Directors:

Consolidated financial statement at December 31, 2018 and draft financial statements at December 31, 2018;

Dividend proposal for 2018;

Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership 2018;

Report on Remuneration 2019; Structure 2018; Sustainability Report 2018; Call of Shareholders' Meeting. Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call* February 22, 2019 Financial statements at December 31, 2018;

Dividend approval for 2018,

Appoint BoD and Board of Statutory Auditors. Shareholders' Meeting Press release** April 4, 2019 in a single call First quarter 2019 report Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call*** May 14, 2019 May 15, 2019 Strategic Plan 2019-2025 Board of Directors approval Press release and Strategy Presentation*** June 11, 2019 June 12, 2019 Second quarter 2019 results and interim financial report at June 30, 2019 Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call*** July 29, 2019

July 30, 2019 Third quarter 2019 report Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call*** November 7, 2019 November 8, 2019

* Press release and the conference call for the presentation of results to the financial community in the afternoon on the same day;

** Press release will be issued at the end of Shareholders' meeting;

*** Press release will be issued in the morning (non trading hours) and Conference Call for the presentation of results/Strategic Plan will be held in the afternoon on the same day.

The dividend for the 2018 financial year will be paid on 22 May 2019 (record date 21 May 2019) with coupon payment date 20 May 2019.

A road show to present the company's objectives as established in the 2019-2025 Strategic Plan to institutional investors and financial analysts is scheduled to start in June 2019.

Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.