Italgas: 2022 financial calendar

Milan, 27 gennaio 2022 - Italgas announces the financial calendar and the dates of the publication of its 2022 financial results as approved by the Board of Directors:* Press release will be issued in the morning (non trading hours). The conference call for the presentation of results/Strategic Plan to the financial community on the same day; ** Press release will be issued at the end of Shareholders' meeting; -Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.