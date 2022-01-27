Italgas: 2022 financial calendar

Milan, 27 gennaio 2022
- Italgas announces the financial calendar and the dates of the publication of its 2022 financial results as approved by the Board of Directors:
|
-
Group Annual Integrated Report at December 31, 2021 and draft financial statements at December 31, 2021;
-
Dividend proposal for 2021;
-
Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure 2021;
-
Report on Remuneration 2022;
-
Call of Shareholders' Meeting.
|
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call
|
March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022
|
-
Financial statements at December 31, 2021;
-
Dividend approval for 2021;
-
Appointment BoD and Board of Statutory Auditors
|
Shareholders' Meeting Press release**
|
April 26, 2022 in a single call
|
-
First quarter 2022 report.
|
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call*
|
May 4, 2022 May 5, 2022
|
-
Strategic Plan 2022-2028.
|
Board of Directors approval Press release and Strategy Presentation*
|
June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022
|
-
Interim financial report at June 30, 2022.
|
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call*
|
July 25, 2022 July 26, 2022
|
-
Third quarter 2022 report.
|
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call*
|
October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022
* Press release will be issued in the morning (non trading hours). The conference call for the presentation of results/Strategic Plan to the financial community on the same day; ** Press release will be issued at the end of Shareholders' meeting; - The dividend for the 2021 financial year will be paid on 25 May 2022 (record date 24 May 2022) with ex-dividend date 23 May 2022.- A road show to present the company's objectives as established in the 2022-2028 Strategic Plan to institutional investors and financial analysts is scheduled to start in June 2022.
Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.
Disclaimer
Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:47:03 UTC.