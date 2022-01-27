Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/27 11:36:00 am
5.936 EUR   +2.24%
12:08pITALGAS : the Board of Directors co-opts Mr Qinjing Shen
PU
06:19aFitch Affirms Italy's Snam at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
01/25ITALGAS S P A : Financial Markets Review - December 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas: 2022 financial calendar

01/27/2022 | 12:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milan, 27 gennaio 2022 - Italgas announces the financial calendar and the dates of the publication of its 2022 financial results as approved by the Board of Directors:
  • Group Annual Integrated Report at December 31, 2021 and draft financial statements at December 31, 2021;
  • Dividend proposal for 2021;
  • Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure 2021;
  • Report on Remuneration 2022;
  • Call of Shareholders' Meeting.
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call March 9, 2022 March 10, 2022
  • Financial statements at December 31, 2021;
  • Dividend approval for 2021;
  • Appointment BoD and Board of Statutory Auditors
Shareholders' Meeting Press release** April 26, 2022 in a single call
  • First quarter 2022 report.
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call* May 4, 2022 May 5, 2022
  • Strategic Plan 2022-2028.
Board of Directors approval Press release and Strategy Presentation* June 14, 2022 June 15, 2022
  • Interim financial report at June 30, 2022.
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call* July 25, 2022 July 26, 2022
  • Third quarter 2022 report.
Board of Directors approval Press release and Conference call* October 26, 2022 October 27, 2022
* Press release will be issued in the morning (non trading hours). The conference call for the presentation of results/Strategic Plan to the financial community on the same day; ** Press release will be issued at the end of Shareholders' meeting; - The dividend for the 2021 financial year will be paid on 25 May 2022 (record date 24 May 2022) with ex-dividend date 23 May 2022.- A road show to present the company's objectives as established in the 2022-2028 Strategic Plan to institutional investors and financial analysts is scheduled to start in June 2022. Any amendment to the above calendar will be notified to the market in due time.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 17:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
12:08pITALGAS : the Board of Directors co-opts Mr Qinjing Shen
PU
06:19aFitch Affirms Italy's Snam at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
01/25ITALGAS S P A : Financial Markets Review - December 2021
PU
01/18ITALGAS S P A : and Buzzi Unicem sign an agreement to study the feasibility of Power to Ga..
PU
01/11ITALGAS : Resignation of Director Yunpeng He
PU
2021ITALGAS S P A : Ig focus 4_2021 eng
PU
2021RAVANUSA : latest updates from Italgas
PU
2021ITALGAS : contract signed in Athens for the acquisition of 100% of the Greek company Depa ..
PU
2021ITALGAS S P A : GD4S, the association of European Gas Distributors meets EU Commissioner f..
PU
2021Fitch Keeps Italgas Rating on Expected Greek Expansion in 2022
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 378 M 1 534 M 1 534 M
Net income 2021 361 M 402 M 402 M
Net Debt 2021 5 109 M 5 689 M 5 689 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 4 702 M 5 305 M 5 235 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,12x
EV / Sales 2022 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 930
Free-Float -
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5,81 €
Average target price 6,03 €
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Director-Corporate Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.-4.06%5 305
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-0.33%29 001
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.78%18 117
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-10.67%11 696
UGI CORPORATION-3.38%9 351
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED5.20%8 553