Italgas: Board of Directors calls the Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2020

Milan, 10 April 2020 - Italgas' Board of Directors, which met today chaired by Mr. Alberto Dell'Acqua, convened the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2020, in a single call, to resolve on the 2019 Financial Statements, allocation of profits, the remuneration policy and compensation paid, the long-term monetary incentive plan 2020-2022, as well as the consensual termination of the statutory auditor's assignment and the conferment of the new mandate for the period 2020-2028.

In particular, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 0.256 euros for each of the shares entitled to receive. The dividend will be paid on 20 May 2020, with coupon payment date 18 May 2020 (record date 19 May 2020).

In consideration of the current health emergency, taking into account the regulations issued for the containment of contagion, the Company decided to apply the option provided for by Article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, establishing that participation to the Shareholders' Meeting by those entitled may only take place through Georgeson S.r.l., with registered office in Rome, Via Emila 88, which has been confirmed as the representative appointed by the Company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ('TUF').

The Board of Directors carried out its own control and evaluations in accordance with the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and the Corporate Governance Code. The Board of Statutory Auditors verified that all its members met the independence requirements specified in application of the Corporate Governance Code.

The 2019 Annual Financial Report, the 2020 Remuneration Report, the Corporate Governance and Share Ownership Report 2019, the non-financial statement 2019, the information document on the long-term monetary incentive plan 2020-2022, as well as the reports on the items on the agenda will be available for further reference according to law.