Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas: Board of Directors calls the Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2020

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Milan, 10 April 2020 - Italgas' Board of Directors, which met today chaired by Mr. Alberto Dell'Acqua, convened the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2020, in a single call, to resolve on the 2019 Financial Statements, allocation of profits, the remuneration policy and compensation paid, the long-term monetary incentive plan 2020-2022, as well as the consensual termination of the statutory auditor's assignment and the conferment of the new mandate for the period 2020-2028.

In particular, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Shareholders' Meeting the distribution of a dividend of 0.256 euros for each of the shares entitled to receive. The dividend will be paid on 20 May 2020, with coupon payment date 18 May 2020 (record date 19 May 2020).

In consideration of the current health emergency, taking into account the regulations issued for the containment of contagion, the Company decided to apply the option provided for by Article 106, paragraph 4, of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, establishing that participation to the Shareholders' Meeting by those entitled may only take place through Georgeson S.r.l., with registered office in Rome, Via Emila 88, which has been confirmed as the representative appointed by the Company pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 ('TUF').

The Board of Directors carried out its own control and evaluations in accordance with the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and the Corporate Governance Code. The Board of Statutory Auditors verified that all its members met the independence requirements specified in application of the Corporate Governance Code.

The 2019 Annual Financial Report, the 2020 Remuneration Report, the Corporate Governance and Share Ownership Report 2019, the non-financial statement 2019, the information document on the long-term monetary incentive plan 2020-2022, as well as the reports on the items on the agenda will be available for further reference according to law.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
12:00pITALGAS S P A : extends donations to the Civil Defence and four other hospitals ..
PU
11:51aITALGAS : Board of Directors calls the Shareholders' Meeting on 12 May 2020
PU
11:40aITALGAS S P A : Group employees donate the equivalent of about 7,000 working hou..
PU
10:40aITALGAS : Fitch confirms rating BBB+, Outlook Stable, despite Sovereign downgrad..
PU
10:30aITALGAS S P A : ' Shareholders' meeting approves the 2019 financial statements a..
PU
10:00aITALGAS : 1500 computers for schools in the regions of Central Italy affected by..
PU
10:00aITALGAS S P A : 1H 2021 RESULTS presentation
PU
09:40aITALGAS : 2019 financial calendar
PU
09:40aITALGAS S P A : and Reti obtain the anti-corruption certification UNI ISO 37001
PU
07:00aITALGAS : Board of Directors calls the Shareholders' Meeting on 4 April 2019
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 373 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net income 2021 360 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 4 974 M 5 876 M 5 876 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 4 548 M 5 371 M 5 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 713
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,62 €
Average target price 5,90 €
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Director-Corporate Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.8.00%5 371
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED14.07%30 178
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED44.02%23 750
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED16.12%14 250
UGI CORPORATION32.01%9 641
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.75%7 403