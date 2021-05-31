Italgas: Clarification on the Press Release on the consensual resolution of the employment relationship with the General Manager Finance and Services, Antonio Paccioretti

Milan, 31 May 2021 - In relation to the press release on the Consensual resolution of the employment relationship with the General Manager Finance and Services, Antonio Paccioretti, published today, the Group clarifies that it is not aware of the reasons of doctor Paccioretti that led him to the consensual resolution of the employment relationship.

