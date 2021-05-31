Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Italgas S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Italgas: Clarification on the Press Release on the consensual resolution of the employment relationship with the General Manager Finance and Services, Antonio Paccioretti

05/31/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
Milan, 31 May 2021 - In relation to the press release on the Consensual resolution of the employment relationship with the General Manager Finance and Services, Antonio Paccioretti, published today, the Group clarifies that it is not aware of the reasons of doctor Paccioretti that led him to the consensual resolution of the employment relationship.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 388 M 1 697 M 1 697 M
Net income 2021 362 M 443 M 443 M
Net Debt 2021 4 901 M 5 993 M 5 993 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 5,28%
Capitalization 4 395 M 5 357 M 5 375 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 3 713
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 5,81 €
Last Close Price 5,43 €
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 6,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Antonio Paccioretti General Manager-Finance & Services
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Director-Corporate Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.4.38%5 357
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED16.58%31 278
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED25.40%20 701
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED17.45%14 341
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-12.54%9 829
UGI CORPORATION31.72%9 614