(Alliance News) - Italgas on Friday announced that it has signed a EUR600 million Sustainability Linked loan agreement with a pool of Italian and international banks with a maximum maturity of five years.

This is a Revolving Credit Facility that will provide the Group with a new source of financing to support future needs.

The transaction is linked to certain Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) related to Scope 1 and 2 emissions reductions and women in senior positions, consistent with the targets set in the Strategic Plan 2023-2029 and the Sustainable Value Creation Plan.

If the targets are not met, the contract provides for a stepup mechanism of the applicable margin.

Italgas closed Thursday's session in the green by 1.6 percent at EUR5.29 per share

