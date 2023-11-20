(Alliance News) - Italgas Spa announced Monday that the agency Fitch has confirmed its long-term credit rating at BBB+ with Stable Outlook.

"The rating affirmation reflects the risk profile associated with the gas distribution business in the Italian market and in the Greek market, the latter of which is smaller in size but booming, as well as the group's growing ambitions for its Italian regulated water business," the company's note reads.

"The agency highlights, in particular, the soundness of the Italian regulatory framework, the robustness of the strategic plan to 2029 and the consistency of the debt level with the metrics underlying the assigned rating."

Italgas trades in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR5.05 per share.

