Italgas S p A : 2021 Integrated Annual Report - format PDF

This English language version has been translated from the original issued in Italian by the entity itself. This translated version is a non-ESEF compliant version of the Integrated annual report 2021 and constitutes a non-official version. In the event of discrepancy, the Italian-language version prevails.

Integrated Annual Report 2021

THE REPORT INCLUDES THE CONSOLIDATED NON-FINANCIAL STATEMENT PURSUANT TO

LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 254/2016

VALUES, MISSION AND PURPOSE

Every day, for over 180 years, the work of the men and women at Italgas has enabled millions of Italians to use a sustainable, durable, reliable source of energy.

A continual commitment, based on expertise, efficiency, innovation, quality and safety and inspired by the transparency of daily activities, integrity of behaviour and responsibility towards the communities served.

Promoting the fundamental role of natural gas in the energy transition process towards a decarbonised, circular economy.

Contributing to the development of renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen, through digitised networks.

Ensuring and improving service quality, helping create sustainable and smart cities and generating long-term value for customers, the market, the local area and all its stakeholders, while respecting the environment.

These principles, with which we have supported and fostered the economic and social development of Italy, are the cornerstones of Italgas' purpose, with a view to doing our bit to meet the sustainable development goals of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda.

Italgas, two centuries of history projected into the future.

Disclaimer

The Integrated Annual Report contains forward-looking statements, specifically in the "Business Outlook" section, relating to: investment plans, financial structure evolution, future operating performance and project execution. The forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties as they depend on the occurrence of future events and developments. The actual results could therefore differ from those announced in relation to various factors, including: actual operating performance, general macro-economic conditions, geopolitical factors such as international tensions and socio-political instability, the effects of the pandemic, the impact of energy and environmental regulations, the successful development and application of new technologies, changes in stakeholder expectations and other changes in business conditions, action by competitors.

The names Italgas, Italgas Group or Group refer to Italgas S.p.A. and the companies included in the scope of consolidation.

Corporate bodies(a) BOARD OF DIRECTORS(b) BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS (b) Chairman Chairman Alberto Dell'Acqua Pierluigi Pace Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Standing auditors Paolo Gallo Maurizio Di Marcotullio Marilena Cederna Directors Qinjing Shen(c) Alternate auditors Paola Annamaria Petrone Stefano Fiorini Maurizio Dainelli Giuseppina Manzo Giandomenico Magliano Veronica Vecchi Andrea Mascetti Silvia Stefini CONTROL, RISK AND RELATED PARTY APPOINTMENTS AND COMPENSATION TRANSACTIONS COMMITTEE (d) COMMITTEE (e) Paola Annamaria Petrone (Chairwoman) Andrea Mascetti (Chairman) Giandomenico Magliano Maurizio Dainelli Silvia Stefini Silvia Stefini SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE (f) Giandomenico Magliano (Chairman) Qinjing Shen(d) Veronica Vecchi SUPERVISORY BODY (g) Carlo Piergallini (Chairman) Romina Guglielmetti(h) Francesco Profumo INDEPENDENT AUDITING FIRM (i) Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.

(a)

The Central Finance and Services Department has been closed as of 1 June 2021. On the same day, Mr A. Pacioretti, General Manager, terminated his employment relationship with the company by mutual consent.

(b)

Appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting of 4 April 2019. In office until the date of the Shareholders' Meeting called for the approval of the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021.

(c) On 27 January 2022, the Board of Directors appointed Mr Qinjing Shen as a non-executive and non-independent director, as well as a member of the

Sustainability Committee of the Company, to replace Mr Yunpeng He who resigned from the office on 11 January 2022. In office until the date of the

Shareholders' Meeting called for the approval of the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2021.

(d) Committee established by the Board of Directors on 4 August 2016. Members appointed by the Board of Directors on 13 May 2019.

(e) Committee established by the Board of Directors on 23 October 2017. Members appointed by the Board of Directors on 13 May 2019.

(f) Committee established by the Board of Directors on 04 August 2016. Members appointed by the Board of Directors on 13 May 2019.

(g) The Supervisory Body was appointed by the Board of Directors on 23 September 2019.

(h) On 1 July 2021, the Board of Directors appointed Ms Romina Guglielmetti as a member of the Supervisory Body to replace Ms Marcella Caradonna (appointed on 23 September 2019), who had tendered her resignation from office on 03 May 2021.

(i) Engagement assigned by the Shareholders' Meeting of 12 May 2020 for the period 2020 - 2028.

Italgas Group structure as at 31 December 2021

NFS

The structure of the Italgas Group as of 31 December 2021 has changed from how it was at 31 December 2020, due to the merger of Toscana Energia Green into Seaside, the establishment of Bludigit, the total acquisition of the capital of the company Isgastrentatré, followed by its incorporation into Medea and the acquisition of the total capital of the company Fratelli Ceresa (hereinafter also Ceresa), by Seaside.

Contents of the Integrated Annual Report

A) Directors' Report

NFS

NFS

NFS

Consolidated Non-Financial Statement in accordance with Italian Legislative Decree no. 254/2016

1.

The Italgas Group value creation process

NFS

1.1 Corporate identity NFS

1.2 Business model NFS

1.3 External context, markets and Italgas share

1.3.1 Macroeconomic scenario and market trends

1.3.2 2021 Trend and Italgas stock

1.4 Ownership structure

NFS

NFS

2.

2.3 The role played of sustainability

2.3.3 Partnerships for the goals

NFS

3.

Governance, risks and opportunities

3.1 Governance

3.2 Risks Management

3.3 Internal control system

3.4 Ethics and compliance

4.

Summary figures and information

4.1 Main events

4.2 Key figures

NFS

4.3 Operating performance

