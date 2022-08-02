Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-08-02 am EDT
5.500 EUR   +0.27%
11:52aITALGAS S P A : Documentation publication half yearly report 2.08.2022
PU
07/28«IDEAS 4 ITALGAS» STARTING THE THIRD EDITION THAT INTRODUCES THE PERMANENT SCOUTING FORMULA : an ever-active ‘radar' on open innovation
PU
07/26ITALGAS S P A : Medea (Italgas Group) becomes a 49% shareholder of Energie Rete Gas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas S p A : Documentation publication half yearly report 2.08.2022

08/02/2022 | 11:52am EDT
NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 2 August 2022 - The file "Report on the First Half as at 30 June 2022" of Italgas S.p.A. containing the interim report on operations, the abbreviated half-year consolidated financial statements, the declaration pursuant to article 154-bis, subsection 5 of the Legislative Decree 58/98, as well as the Report on the abbreviated half-year financial statements drawn up by the independent auditing firm, has been filed at the registered office of the Company in Milano (MI), Via Carlo Bo, 11.

Said document is also available on the Company website (www.italgas.it), on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com) and can be requested to the e-mail address segreteriasocietaria@italgas.it.

Il presente comunicato stampa è disponibile

Investor Relations Italgas

all'indirizzo www.italgas.it

+39 02 8187 2012

investor.relations@italgas.it

Ufficio Stampa Italgas

+39 02 8187 2020

ufficio.stampa@italgas.it

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 15:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 436 M 1 475 M 1 475 M
Net income 2022 383 M 393 M 393 M
Net Debt 2022 5 665 M 5 820 M 5 820 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 5,43%
Capitalization 4 444 M 4 566 M 4 566 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,04x
EV / Sales 2023 6,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 608
Free-Float 56,2%
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,49 €
Average target price 6,01 €
Spread / Average Target 9,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benedetta Navarra Chairman
Alessio Minutoli Manager-Legal, Corporate Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.-9.37%4 566
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-32.54%19 468
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.06%18 549
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.104.81%10 262
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-24.63%9 787
UGI CORPORATION-5.14%9 145