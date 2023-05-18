Italgas S p A : Financial Markets Review - April 2023

The oil&gas market

OIL MARKET: Oil prices rose by 2% (to 81 USD/b). After returning to their highs since November due to: 1) the unexpected decision by OPEC+ to cut production by around 1.2 mbd starting from May until the end of the year; 2) Chinese imports returning above 12 mbd in March, the highest since June 2020; 3) a roughly 10 mboe drop in US crude inventories in the month, they gave up most of the gains due to the notable recovery of Russian crude oil exports by sea (despite the country's commitment to reduce the output of 0.5 mbd until the end of the year), close to the highest level since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

GAS MARKET: Extension of the downwards path for TTF prices (-19% to 38 EUR/MWh), back to their lowest levels since July 2021. The reduction of the Norwegian output as a result of the scheduled maintenance cycle at the Troll field was offset by the strong rise in LNG imports in Europe as French terminals restarted operations after being affected by strikes against the pension reform, and by the end of the thermal season with the consequent start of the storage refilling. The average level of European inventories rose to 60% at the end of April from 56% at the end of March, 20 percentage points above the average level of the last 5 years for this period of the year.