The oil&gas market

OIL MARKET: Significant rise (+12% to 85 USD/b) for the Brent, to its highest level since mid-April, reflecting various factors: 1) Saudi Arabia's decision to extend to August the unilateral 1 mbd production cut initially planned for July, and Russia's decision to double, limited to the month of August, the 0.5 mbd production cut, expected until the end of the year in response to the embargo on its own oil products applied by the G7 countries; 2) a significant contraction of Russian exports by sea (near the minimum since the beginning of the year); 3) the improved outlook mentioned in the stock market section; 4) the driving season, which normally represents the most significant driver for oil consumption in the US and in Europe (where the peak in demand is actually recorded in Q3).

GAS MARKET: After the recovery in June, the TTF price fell again (-25% to 27 EUR/MWh) due to the gradual recovery of Norwegian output (which, following the contraction in supplies from Russia, has become the main source of supply for Europe) after the peak in scheduled maintenance. The average filling level of European storage continued to rise (86.1% at the end of the month vs 77.3% at the end of June, i.e. +2 pp on average per week), and this implies that the EU minimum filling target of 90% (required to be reached by 01/11) will be reached before the end of August, while the complete filling could in theory occur by the end of September, with consequent implications for the purchased volumes due to the lack of further storage capacity.