Italgas S p A : Minutes of the Board of Directors meeting - 15 September 2022

Index No. 14043 Folder No. 7548 Minutes of the Board of Directors REPUBLIC OF ITALY

In the year 2022 (twenty twenty-one), on the 15 (fifteenth) day

of the month of September at 1.31 p.m.

In Milan, via Carlo Bo 11.

Before me, Andrea De Costa, Notary in Milan and member of the Board of Notaries of Milan, appears Ms:

Benedetta Navarra , Attorney, born in Rome on 24 March 1967, domiciled for the purpose of her office in Milan, Via Carlo Bo 11, of whose personal identity I, as Notary, am certain, who in her capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors and, as such, in the interests of the joint stock company named:

"Italgas S.p.A."

with registered offices at Via Carlo Bo no. 11, Milan, share capital 1,002,608,186.28 euros, fully paid in, tax code and Register of Companies of the Chamber of Commerce of Milan-Monza-Brianza-Lodi no. 09540420966, registered in the Economic and Administrative Register of Milan under no. 2097057,

asks me to record, as regards the ninth item on the agenda for the meeting of the Board of Directors convened on this day and in this place to discuss and resolve on the following:

agenda

9. Bond Issues (EMTN Programme). Necessary and consequent resolutions (omissis)

I am complying with the request made to me and I record that the Board meeting (having already debated the previous Agenda items, which are the subject of separate Minutes), with regards to the debate on the ninth item on the agenda, proceeded as follows.

Pursuant to the Company Bylaws, the Appearing Party took the chair, in her aforesaid capacity, and once again noted and acknowledged that:

- the meeting had been called with a notice sent on 8 September 2022, through publication in the "Secure Area", to all entitled parties pursuant to article 15 of the Company Bylaws;

- in addition to the appearing party, the following were present: Directors GALLO, DE MARCO, MASCARDI, PAROLA and SFERRUZZA; SABBATINI and SHEN were connected by video conference; the Statutory Auditors PUSTERLA and MAIORANA were connected by video conference, the other Statutory Auditor justified their absence.

The Chairmanthen again declared the meeting properly constituted and entitled to resolve on the ninth item on the agenda.