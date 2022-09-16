Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Italgas S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-09-16 am EDT
5.115 EUR   -0.87%
09/13ITALGAS S P A : opens a brand-new Innovation Antenna in Silicon Valley
PU
09/06ITALGAS S.P.A. (BIT : IG) acquired 49% stake in Gas Distribution Company Thessaloniki - Thessalia S.A. from Eni Gas e Luce S.p.A.
CI
09/02ELPE - Completion of the sale of 100% of the share capital of DEPA Infrastructure S.A. to Italgas SpA Group
AQ
Italgas S p A : Notice Publication of documents

09/16/2022 | 12:00pm EDT
NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 16 September 2022 - Italgas S.p.A. informs that the Information Document, pursuant to art. 71 of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, as amended and supplemented, relating to the acquisition of Depa Infrastructure S.A. is available at Italgas' registered office in Milan, Via Carlo Bo 11, on the Company's website (www.italgas.it, section "Governance" - "Other Documents"), on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and at the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).

Il presente comunicato stampa è disponibile

Investor Relations Italgas

all'indirizzo www.italgas.it

+39 02 81872175

investor.relations@italgas.it

Ufficio Stampa Italgas

+39 02 8187 2020

ufficio.stampa@italgas.it

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 15:59:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 435 M 1 434 M 1 434 M
Net income 2022 376 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2022 5 852 M 5 849 M 5 849 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 4 181 M 4 179 M 4 179 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,99x
EV / Sales 2023 6,41x
Nbr of Employees 3 785
Free-Float 56,2%
Managers and Directors
Barbara Morgante Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Nunzio Ferrulli Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Manager-Legal, Corporate Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.-14.74%4 179
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-40.36%17 213
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-26.29%15 549
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.123.20%11 183
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-34.28%8 535
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.4.79%8 473