Italgas S p A : Notice Publication of documents

Milan, 16 September 2022 - Italgas S.p.A. informs that the Information Document, pursuant to art. 71 of Consob Regulation no. 11971/1999, as amended and supplemented, relating to the acquisition of Depa Infrastructure S.A. is available at Italgas' registered office in Milan, Via Carlo Bo 11, on the Company's website (www.italgas.it, section "Governance" - "Other Documents"), on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and at the authorized storage system "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com).