Italgas S p A : Pubblication of documents - 4 August 2021

NOTICE - PUBLICATION OF DOCUMENTS

Milan, 4 August 2021 - The file "Report on the First Half as at 30 June 2021" of Italgas S.p.A. containing the interim report on operations, the abbreviated half-year consolidated financial statements, the declaration pursuant to article 154-bis, subsection 5 of the Legislative Decree 58/98, as well as the Report on the abbreviated half-year financial statements drawn up by the independent auditing firm, has been filed at the registered office of the Company in Milano (MI), Via Carlo Bo, 11.

Said document is also available on the Company website (www.italgas.it), on Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and at the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" managed by Spafid Connect S.p.A. (www.emarketstorage.com) and can be requested to the e-mail address segreteriasocietaria@italgas.it.