Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/22 11:35:07 am EDT
6.270 EUR   -0.48%
01:28pITALGAS S P A : The Italgas shareholder 2022
PU
04/12ITALGAS S P A : Financial Markets Review - March 2022
PU
04/11ATEM AREA &LDQUO;NAPLES 1&RDQUO; : Council of State rejects the appeal by Italgas Reti
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas S p A : The Italgas shareholder 2022

04/22/2022 | 01:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Italgas Shareholder April 2022

HOW TO BECOME A

SHAREHOLDER, TO STAY INFORMED, AND TO PLAY AN ACTIVE ROLE IN THE COMPANY

How to become a shareholder, to stay informed, and to play an active role in the Company

Dear Shareholders,

This Guide will give you an overview of Italgas activities, strategies and performance. It also includes comprehensive data on Italgas shares and stock-market metrics. The ﬁnal pages of the document offer practical information on how Italgas shareholders can actively exercise their role: how to get information, invest and monitor share performance; last-ly, how to participate in the Company's events through voting

INDEX

Business, strategies and performance | 3

  • 3 Italgas key ﬁgures

  • 4 Italgas proﬁle

  • 5 Governance

  • 6 Strategic levers

  • 7 Strategic achievements

Italgas and the Stock Exchange | 8

  • 8 Italgas on the Stock Exchange

  • 9 Shareholding structure

  • 10 Shareholders' returns

Being an Italgas' shareholder | 11

  • 11 How to invest

  • 12 Participating in the Shareholders' Meeting

  • 13 Keeping up to date and getting involved

  • 14 Glossary

  • 15 Useful sources

at the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Guide selects a range of important issues, but it is not all-inclusive: we recommend that you visit the corporate web site (www.italgas.it) and contact the Investor Relations De-partment to gain a better knowledge and understanding of Italgas, and to remain regularly updated about the Company.

Italgas key figures

ITALGAS GROUP

Municipalities under concession

Controlled companiesSubsidiares

(At 31.12.2021)

GROUP OPERATING METRICS

74,397

Km of network

35%

Market share by active meters

1,898

Municipalities under concession

9.2

bcm Gas distributed in 2021

OF WHICH SUBSIDIARIES

1,894

Km of network

0.1%

Market share by active meters

7.757

mn Active meters

3,966

Employees

61

Municipalities under concession

0.3

bcm Gas distributed in 2021

0.153

mn Active meters

62

Employees

Italgas profile

DistributionEnergy efficiency

Water

ICT

Sale

At 31.12.2021

50%

45%

100%

100%

Italgas Newco S.r.L.

50.66%

67.22%

100%

100%

51.85%

15.00%

51.85%

42.96%

30.05%

32,78%

10%

100%

Distribution

Energy efﬁciency

Water

ICT

Sale

Fair ValueMethod

EquityMethod

ADJ. TOTAL REVENUES (€ MN)

ADJUSTED EBITDA (€ MN)

1,333.8

1,370.8

969.6

1,008.9

2020

2021

2020 restated

2021

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT POST MINORITIES (€ MN)

TECHNICAL INVESTMENTS (€ MN)

367.7

2020 restated

2021

2020

2021

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (€ MN)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT (€ MN)

2020

2021

The main KPIs of the 2021 Income Statement are on the rise for the ﬁfth consecutive year from Italgas return to the Stock Market, in a context of substantial economic recovery, partly conditioned by the ongoing health emergency and tensions on energy prices. In 2021, Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Proﬁt increased by 2.8%, 4.1% and 6.0% respec-tively compared to the previous year. The growth drivers were

2020

Net Financial Debt

Net Financial Debt ex IFRS 16

2021

RAB growth, more activities in the ﬁeld of customer services and energy efﬁciency, as well as cost control. Technical investments reached an all-time high of €865.1mn (+11.5% vs. 2020), largely ﬁnanced by an Operating Cash Flow of €831.9mn, also up 11.4% compared to 2020. Net Debt at the end of 2021 amounted to €4,980.0mn (+€243.5mn), including IFRS16 ﬁnancial liabilities of €70.0mn.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
01:28pITALGAS S P A : The Italgas shareholder 2022
PU
04/12ITALGAS S P A : Financial Markets Review - March 2022
PU
04/11ATEM AREA &LDQUO;NAPLES 1&RDQUO; : Council of State rejects the appeal by Italgas Reti
PU
04/07Analysis-Guns and power: Positioning for new era in European stocks
RE
04/05ITALGAS S P A : Notice Publication of documents 05/04/2022
PU
04/05ITALGAS : slates filed for renewal of the corporate bodies. The shareholders CDP Reti S.p...
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : 2021 Integrated Annual Report - format PDF
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : 2021 Corporate Governance Report
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : Remuneration Report 2022 and Compensation Paid 2021
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : Notice Publication of documents 01/04/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 439 M 1 551 M 1 551 M
Net income 2022 362 M 390 M 390 M
Net Debt 2022 5 730 M 6 177 M 6 177 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,75%
Capitalization 5 105 M 5 502 M 5 502 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,53x
EV / Sales 2023 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 608
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 6,30 €
Average target price 6,05 €
Spread / Average Target -4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Manager-Legal, Corporate Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.4.10%5 542
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-25.86%21 408
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-29.56%14 861
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-30.42%9 041
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.70.46%8 512
UGI CORPORATION-18.45%7 836