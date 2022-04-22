Italgas S p A : The Italgas shareholder 2022

The Italgas Shareholder April 2022

Dear Shareholders,

This Guide will give you an overview of Italgas activities, strategies and performance. It also includes comprehensive data on Italgas shares and stock-market metrics. The ﬁnal pages of the document offer practical information on how Italgas shareholders can actively exercise their role: how to get information, invest and monitor share performance; last-ly, how to participate in the Company's events through voting

at the Shareholders' Meeting.

The Guide selects a range of important issues, but it is not all-inclusive: we recommend that you visit the corporate web site (www.italgas.it) and contact the Investor Relations De-partment to gain a better knowledge and understanding of Italgas, and to remain regularly updated about the Company.

Italgas key figures

ITALGAS GROUP

Municipalities under concession

Controlled companiesSubsidiares

(At 31.12.2021)

GROUP OPERATING METRICS

74,397

Km of network

35%

Market share by active meters

1,898

Municipalities under concession

9.2

bcm Gas distributed in 2021

OF WHICH SUBSIDIARIES

1,894

Km of network

0.1%

Market share by active meters

7.757

mn Active meters

3,966

Employees

61

Municipalities under concession

0.3

bcm Gas distributed in 2021

0.153

mn Active meters

62

Employees

Italgas profile

DistributionEnergy efficiency

Water

ICT

Sale

At 31.12.2021

50%

45%

100%

100%

Italgas Newco S.r.L.

50.66%

67.22%

100%

100%

51.85%

15.00%

51.85%

42.96%

30.05%

32,78%

10%

100%

Distribution

Energy efﬁciency

Water

ICT

Sale

Fair ValueMethod

EquityMethod

ADJ. TOTAL REVENUES (€ MN) ADJUSTED EBITDA (€ MN) 1,333.8 1,370.8 969.6 1,008.9 2020 2021 2020 restated 2021

ADJUSTED NET PROFIT POST MINORITIES (€ MN)

TECHNICAL INVESTMENTS (€ MN)

367.7

2020 restated

2021

2020

2021

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (€ MN)

NET FINANCIAL DEBT (€ MN)

2020

2021

The main KPIs of the 2021 Income Statement are on the rise for the ﬁfth consecutive year from Italgas return to the Stock Market, in a context of substantial economic recovery, partly conditioned by the ongoing health emergency and tensions on energy prices. In 2021, Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Proﬁt increased by 2.8%, 4.1% and 6.0% respec-tively compared to the previous year. The growth drivers were

2020

Net Financial Debt

Net Financial Debt ex IFRS 16

2021

RAB growth, more activities in the ﬁeld of customer services and energy efﬁciency, as well as cost control. Technical investments reached an all-time high of €865.1mn (+11.5% vs. 2020), largely ﬁnanced by an Operating Cash Flow of €831.9mn, also up 11.4% compared to 2020. Net Debt at the end of 2021 amounted to €4,980.0mn (+€243.5mn), including IFRS16 ﬁnancial liabilities of €70.0mn.