Italgas S p A : The Italgas shareholder 2022

The Italgas Shareholder April 2022
HOW TO BECOME A
SHAREHOLDER, TO STAY INFORMED, AND TO PLAY AN ACTIVE ROLE IN THE COMPANY
How to become a shareholder, to stay informed, and to play an active role in the Company
Dear Shareholders,
This Guide will give you an overview of Italgas activities, strategies and performance. It also includes comprehensive data on Italgas shares and stock-market metrics. The ﬁnal pages of the document offer practical information on how Italgas shareholders can actively exercise their role: how to get information, invest and monitor share performance; last-ly, how to participate in the Company's events through voting
INDEX
Business, strategies and performance | 3
3 Italgas key ﬁgures
4 Italgas proﬁle
5 Governance
6 Strategic levers
7 Strategic achievements
Italgas and the Stock Exchange | 8
Being an Italgas' shareholder | 11
at the Shareholders' Meeting.
The Guide selects a range of important issues, but it is not all-inclusive: we recommend that you visit the corporate web site (www.italgas.it) and contact the Investor Relations De-partment to gain a better knowledge and understanding of Italgas, and to remain regularly updated about the Company.
Italgas key figures
ITALGAS GROUP
Municipalities under concession
Controlled companiesSubsidiares
(At 31.12.2021)
GROUP OPERATING METRICS
74,397
Km of network
35%
Market share by active meters
1,898
Municipalities under concession
9.2
bcm Gas distributed in 2021
OF WHICH SUBSIDIARIES
1,894
Km of network
0.1%
Market share by active meters
7.757
mn Active meters
3,966
Employees
61
Municipalities under concession
0.3
bcm Gas distributed in 2021
0.153
mn Active meters
62
Employees
Italgas profile
DistributionEnergy efficiency
At 31.12.2021
100%
100%
Italgas Newco S.r.L.
100%
100%
32,78%
10%
100%
Distribution
Energy efﬁciency
Water
ICT
Sale
Fair ValueMethod
EquityMethod
ADJ. TOTAL REVENUES (€ MN)
ADJUSTED EBITDA (€ MN)
|
1,333.8
1,370.8
969.6
1,008.9
2020
2021
2020 restated
2021
ADJUSTED NET PROFIT POST MINORITIES (€ MN)
TECHNICAL INVESTMENTS (€ MN)
2020 restated
2021
2020
2021
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS (€ MN)
NET FINANCIAL DEBT (€ MN)
2021
The main KPIs of the 2021 Income Statement are on the rise for the ﬁfth consecutive year from Italgas return to the Stock Market, in a context of substantial economic recovery, partly conditioned by the ongoing health emergency and tensions on energy prices. In 2021, Revenues, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Proﬁt increased by 2.8%, 4.1% and 6.0% respec-tively compared to the previous year. The growth drivers were
2020
Net Financial Debt
Net Financial Debt ex IFRS 16
2021
RAB growth, more activities in the ﬁeld of customer services and energy efﬁciency, as well as cost control. Technical investments reached an all-time high of €865.1mn (+11.5% vs. 2020), largely ﬁnanced by an Operating Cash Flow of €831.9mn, also up 11.4% compared to 2020. Net Debt at the end of 2021 amounted to €4,980.0mn (+€243.5mn), including IFRS16 ﬁnancial liabilities of €70.0mn.
