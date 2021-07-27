Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Italgas S p A : and Reti obtain the anti-corruption certification UNI ISO 37001

07/27/2021 | 09:40am EDT
Milan, 27 December 2018 - Italgas, leader in gas distribution in Italy and Europe, has obtained UNI ISO 37001:2016 'anti-corruption' certification for the holding company Italgas S.p.A. and its subsidiary Italgas Reti S.p.A.

The certification, which was established on a voluntary basis and issued by the independent body DNV-GL, required a long and thorough audit process of the management system for the prevention and contrast of corruption, which recognized the solidity of a business model inspired by the principles of integrity, sustainability and transparency towards all stakeholders.

Italgas' CEO, Paolo Gallo, commented on obtaining the certification, noting that 'for a company that operates in more than 1,700 municipalities and with 7.5 million users served, the fight against corruption must be an unavoidable element of daily activity. And this certification represents a further confirmation of the Italgas Group's commitment to supporting legality and transparency in the performance of all operational activities and a demonstration of great responsibility towards the market and all stakeholders'.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 13:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 373 M 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net income 2021 360 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 4 974 M 5 876 M 5 876 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 5,12%
Capitalization 4 548 M 5 371 M 5 372 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,94x
EV / Sales 2022 7,01x
Nbr of Employees 3 713
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,62 €
Average target price 5,90 €
Spread / Average Target 5,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Director-Corporate Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.8.00%5 371
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED14.07%30 178
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED44.02%23 750
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED16.12%14 250
UGI CORPORATION32.01%9 641
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-0.75%7 403