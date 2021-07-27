Italgas S p A : and Reti obtain the anti-corruption certification UNI ISO 37001

Milan, 27 December 2018 - Italgas, leader in gas distribution in Italy and Europe, has obtained UNI ISO 37001:2016 'anti-corruption' certification for the holding company Italgas S.p.A. and its subsidiary Italgas Reti S.p.A.

The certification, which was established on a voluntary basis and issued by the independent body DNV-GL, required a long and thorough audit process of the management system for the prevention and contrast of corruption, which recognized the solidity of a business model inspired by the principles of integrity, sustainability and transparency towards all stakeholders.

Italgas' CEO, Paolo Gallo, commented on obtaining the certification, noting that 'for a company that operates in more than 1,700 municipalities and with 7.5 million users served, the fight against corruption must be an unavoidable element of daily activity. And this certification represents a further confirmation of the Italgas Group's commitment to supporting legality and transparency in the performance of all operational activities and a demonstration of great responsibility towards the market and all stakeholders'.