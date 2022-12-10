Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:36 2022-12-09 am EST
5.630 EUR   +0.90%
05:53aItalgas S P A : confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World
PU
11/30Fitch Affirms Italgas at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
11/29Fitch Affirms Italgas Rating at BBB+, Outlook Stable
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italgas S p A : confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World

12/10/2022 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Company is in first place of the 46 companies included in the Gas Utilities IndustryMilan, 10 December 2022 - Italgas positions at the top of sustainability worldwide. The Company has been indeed confirmed for the second year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and for the fourth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World. The two indexes, managed by S&P Global, include companies that have excelled in Europe and globally on sustainability topics.1st in the Gas Utilities Industry. Out of 461 companies assessed in the Gas Utilities Industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in 2022, Italgas received the highest score, further improving on last year's one (91 points out of 100, score date: 18 Novembre 2022). The result achieved demonstrates the Group's continuous effort aimed at improving all aspects related to sustainability, whether of an environmental, social or governance nature.
1Companies in the Gas Utilities Industry assessed by S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment so far in 2022

Attachments

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 10 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 10:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
05:53aItalgas S P A : confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and in the Dow Jone..
PU
11/30Fitch Affirms Italgas at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
AQ
11/29Fitch Affirms Italgas Rating at BBB+, Outlook Stable
MT
11/29Italgas S P A : is awarded the management of the natural gas distribution service in the A..
PU
11/17Italgas S P A : Financial Markets Review - October 2022
PU
10/27Italgas S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sep..
CI
10/27Transcript : Italgas S.p.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 27, 2022
CI
10/27Italgas posts 5% rise in 9-month core profit
RE
10/25Fitch Rates CDP RETI SpA's EUR500 million Notes 'BBB'
AQ
10/19Italgas S P A : Minutes of the Board of Directors meeting - 15 September 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITALGAS S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 442 M 1 520 M 1 520 M
Net income 2022 374 M 394 M 394 M
Net Debt 2022 5 777 M 6 089 M 6 089 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 5,43%
Capitalization 4 562 M 4 807 M 4 807 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,17x
EV / Sales 2023 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 3 608
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,63 €
Average target price 5,88 €
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara Morgante Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Nunzio Ferrulli Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Manager-Legal, Corporate Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.-6.97%4 807
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-40.77%17 232
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.16%16 342
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-28.49%9 362
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.82.60%9 203
UGI CORPORATION-16.49%8 044