Italgas S p A : confirmed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World

The Company is in first place of the 46 companies included in the Gas Utilities IndustryMilan, 10 December 2022 - Italgas positions at the top of sustainability worldwide. The Company has been indeed confirmed for the second year in a row in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and for the fourth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index World. The two indexes, managed by S&P Global, include companies that have excelled in Europe and globally on sustainability topics.1st in the Gas Utilities Industry. Out of 461 companies assessed in the Gas Utilities Industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment in 2022, Italgas received the highest score, further improving on last year's one (91 points out of 100, score date: 18 Novembre 2022). The result achieved demonstrates the Group's continuous effort aimed at improving all aspects related to sustainability, whether of an environmental, social or governance nature.

