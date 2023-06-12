Italgas S p A : posticipa il Consiglio di Amministrazione per l'approvazione del piano strategico 2023-2029

Milano, 12 giugno 2023 - In considerazione del lutto nazionale proclamato per il 14 giugno, Italgas informa che il Consiglio di Amministrazione convocato il 13 giugno per l'approvazione del Piano Strategico 2023-2029 è stato rinviato al 15 giugno. Conseguentemente, anche la presentazione alla comunità finanziaria del Piano Strategico avverrà nella stessa data, alla ore 12.00 BST, 13.00 CEST.



Italgas postpones the Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the 2023-2029 Strategic Plan Milan, June 12, 2023 - Considering the national mourning declared for June 14th, 2023 following the passing of President Silvio Berlusconi, Italgas informs that the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for June 13, aimed at approving the 2023-2029 Strategic Plan, has been postponed to June 15. Consequently, the presentation of the Strategic Plan to the financial community will also take place on the same day, June 15th 2023.

