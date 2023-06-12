Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-12 am EDT
5.615 EUR   +0.63%
03:03pItalgas S P A : posticipa il Consiglio di Amministrazione per l'approvazione del piano strategico 2023-2029
PU
06:06aStock markets up; Milan in 27,400 area
AN
02:36aMilan up in central bank week
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italgas S p A : posticipa il Consiglio di Amministrazione per l'approvazione del piano strategico 2023-2029

06/12/2023 | 03:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milano, 12 giugno 2023 - In considerazione del lutto nazionale proclamato per il 14 giugno, Italgas informa che il Consiglio di Amministrazione convocato il 13 giugno per l'approvazione del Piano Strategico 2023-2029 è stato rinviato al 15 giugno. Conseguentemente, anche la presentazione alla comunità finanziaria del Piano Strategico avverrà nella stessa data, alla ore 12.00 BST, 13.00 CEST.

Italgas postpones the Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the 2023-2029 Strategic Plan Milan, June 12, 2023 - Considering the national mourning declared for June 14th, 2023 following the passing of President Silvio Berlusconi, Italgas informs that the Board of Directors meeting scheduled for June 13, aimed at approving the 2023-2029 Strategic Plan, has been postponed to June 15. Consequently, the presentation of the Strategic Plan to the financial community will also take place on the same day, June 15th 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 19:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
03:03pItalgas S P A : posticipa il Consiglio di Amministrazione per l'approvazione del piano str..
PU
06:06aStock markets up; Milan in 27,400 area
AN
02:36aMilan up in central bank week
AN
06/09Europeans in the red; oil stocks hurt on Mib.
AN
06/09Italgas Signs Contract for Veolia Environnement's Italian Water Assets
MT
06/09Italgas takes over stakes in Veolia Group water companies
AN
06/09Italgas S.p.A. (BIT:IG) signed a purchase agreement to acquire Acqua..
CI
06/06Europeans down; Istat forecasts GDP to rise
AN
06/05Italgas in the Governing Council of the Great Infrastructure Institute
AN
06/05Milan down; Saipem good on rise in barrel price
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITALGAS S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 709 M 1 837 M 1 837 M
Net income 2023 401 M 431 M 431 M
Net Debt 2023 6 283 M 6 756 M 6 756 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,3x
Yield 2023 5,81%
Capitalization 4 552 M 4 895 M 4 895 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,34x
EV / Sales 2024 6,14x
Nbr of Employees 3 417
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 5,58 €
Average target price 6,04 €
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barbara Morgante Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Nunzio Ferrulli Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Manager-Legal, Corporate Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.7.51%4 866
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-6.06%16 592
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.21%14 641
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-2.73%8 414
ENN NATURAL GAS CO.,LTD.18.57%8 308
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED11.13%6 838
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer