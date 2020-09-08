Log in
ITALGAS S.P.A.

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas S p A : shares return to 2019 year-end level and provide 4.7% dividend yield

09/08/2020 | 05:25pm EDT

In a context deeply affected by the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the virus, since March the monetary and fiscal policy authorities have taken significant measures aimed to counter the economic recession.

Several scenario elements have therefore supported the progressive recovery of Italgas share prices, after the price bottomed at the year-low of 4.11 euro on 12 March 2020.

Two supportive macro-drivers have been both interest rates, destined to stay at very low levels for a long time, and the new EU agenda, which has supported the whole utility industry, as it aims to relaunch economic growth through investments that facilitate the energy transition.

In the last few months, the recovery of Italgas shares have also counted on Company-specific factors: in addition to the new guidance presented on 11 June 2020 that was slightly above consensus expectations, the award of the tender for the Belluno gas concession and lately, on 27 July 2020, the release of half-year results that prove an uninterrupted growth path both for revenues and EBITDA. Leveraging on an increasingly digitalized and efficient structure, Italgas has shown its progress in carrying out its capex plan, thus paving the way for continued growth in the future. Even the 500-mln€ bond issue successfully placed in mid-June, proved the Company's capacity in terms of access to credit. Italgas can also count on a cost of debt that is one of the most competitive in the industry.

An additional Company-specific driver not to be overlooked: on 20 May 2020, Italgas paid a 0.256 euro dividend per share, thus remunerating its shareholders in line with the policy set out in the 2019-2025 Business-Plan, in a landscape where many issuers had to reduce or cancel the earnings distribution to preserve financial balance.

In the last few trading days of July, the acceleration in the virus spread has made the equity markets puzzled about the likely pace of the recovery in the global economy in the second part of the year. Amid an earnings season that is showing a mixed picture of how pandemic has been handled across businesses, attention is being refocused on how individual companies comment on their outlook.

From this viewpoint, the Italgas announcement of a new Business Plan presentation in late October, having already confirmed the 2020 guidance at the time of the release of half-year results, helps reassure the market that the Company remains focused on long-term objectives.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 21:24:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 341 M 1 579 M 1 579 M
Net income 2020 337 M 396 M 396 M
Net Debt 2020 4 669 M 5 498 M 5 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 4,99%
Capitalization 4 292 M 5 063 M 5 054 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,68x
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 041
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,80 €
Last Close Price 5,31 €
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Antonio Paccioretti General Manager-Finance & Services
Maurizio Dainelli Non-Executive Director
Yunpeng He Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.-0.62%5 175
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED-22.87%25 360
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED2.11%12 673
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-15.30%10 763
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-24.42%5 899
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.83.41%4 849
