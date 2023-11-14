(Alliance News) - National Confederation Coldiretti, the main organization of agricultural entrepreneurs at the national and European level, and Italgas Spa announced Tuesday that they have signed at the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Forestry a memorandum of understanding aimed at encouraging the development of biomethane production in Italy.

The initiative is part of the changed European scenario that, in the aftermath of the outbreak of war in Ukraine, identified biomethane as the renewable source destined to replace a quarter of the fossil gas supplies once imported from Russia.

A goal in support of which the National Recovery and Resilience Plan has allocated EUR1.7 billion to achieve, by 2026, domestic production of about 2 billion cubic meters per year, four times the current level.

The protocol commits the parties to put in place actions to support the construction of new biomethane production plants, the conversion of those currently producing biogas and their connection to gas distribution networks.

More specifically, Coldiretti, will ensure the involvement of members in information and training plans on biomethane and raise their awareness of its use in different production and industrial areas; and will carry out a mapping of existing biogas plants that are potentially subject

of conversion to biomethane.

Italgas, in turn, commits to contain the time required to evaluate proposals for the connection of new plants to its networks; identify and implement actions aimed at reducing connection costs; promote a regulatory and normative approach aimed at creating the conditions for a more effective distribution of grid connection charges; and implement actions aimed at overcoming the receptive capacity limits of local distribution networks.

Italgas shares are up 1.7 percent at EUR4.92 per share.

