Italgas: consolidated results as at 30 june 2022 approved

Total revenues: € 707.4 million (+6.3%)

Gross operating margin (EBITDA): € 513.3 million (+4.9%)

Operating profit (EBIT): € 296.0 million (+5.9%)

Adjusted net profit attributable to the Group: € 188.3 million (+6.9%)

Technical investments: € 374.4 million

Cash flow from operating activities: € 459.5 million

Net financial debt (excluding the effects pursuant to IFRS 16): € 5,033.4 million

Net financial debt: € 5,094.4 million

Net energy consumption: 301.5 TJ (-14.0%)

54.7 103 tCO2 eq Scope 1 and 2 (-21.3%)

47,667 km of network inspected (+35.4%)

Fugitive emissions/km investigated: 49.02 Sm3/km (-43.7%)

Municipalities in gas distribution concessions: 1,899

Number of active meters: 7.75 million

Gas distribution network: around 74,788 Km

Milan, 25 July 2022 - Italgas' Board of Directors, chaired by Benedetta Navarra, met today and approved the consolidated results for the first half of 2022.Consolidated economic and financial highlights:ESG - key indicators, Scope 1 and Scope 2 and energy consumption:Operating highlights (including affiliates):The results of the Italgas Group for the first half of 2022 confirm the resilience of the business model, with a steady growth of all the main economic and financial indicators and the Group's ability to match development with sustainability targets which were further revised upwards in the 2022-2028 Strategic Plan presented to the financial community on 15 June 2022. An effort that confirms the Company's commitment to providing an active contribution both to the energy transition process, whose urgency was increased by the targets set by the European Commission in REPowerEU, and to implementing the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. In the period, € 374.4 million in investments were made, devoted primarily to the digital transformation of assets and processes, the natural gas distribution in Sardinia and the repurposing of the networks to enable them to distribute renewable gases (biomethane immediately and, in the medium term, hydrogen and synthetic methane). In the first half of 2022, 230 km of new pipes were laid. In Sardinia, the creation of new fully digital networks continued, reaching a total length of 909 km out of a total to be developed of around 1,100 km. In addition, in the first half of 2022, 11 new GNL storage and regasification plants were commissioned, for a total of 64 plants serving the basins under concession. The financing requirements related to net investments for the first half of 2022 were amply covered by the cash flow from operating activities, equal to € 459.5 million. The net financial position as at 30 June 2022 was € 5,094.4 million (€ 4,980.0 million as at 31 December 2021). The net financial position amounted to € 5,033.4 million (€ 4,910.0 million as at 31 December 2021), net of financial liabilities pursuant to IFRS 16 of € 61.0 million (€ 70.0 million as at 31 December 2021). The EBITDA for the first half of 2022 amounted to € 513.3 million (+4.9% compared to 30 June 2021) and adjusted net profit attributable to the Group was € 188.3 million (+6.9% compared to 30 June 2021). In the context of the public tender called by the Greek government for privatisation of the gas distribution operator DEPA Infrastructure S.A, Italgas is waiting to finalize the acquisition of 100% of the Company.The results of the first half of 2022 provide additional confirmation of the soundness of a Group capable of continuing to grow without interruption, despite a scenario featuring increasingly complex economic-social and geopolitical conditions.We have reached the first turning point of the year recording growth in all economic indicators: the EBITDA grows by 4.9%, surpassing € 513 million and the adjusted Net Profit at +6.9% came to approximately € 188 million. Investments, exceeding € 370 million, have been used to digitally transform the network, which is increasingly smart, widespread and flexible, serving the energy transition and the decarbonisation of consumption.In Sardinia, we are continuing with our commitment to complete distribution of natural gas in the areas under concession. The smart network, which covers approximately 1,500 kilometres, is now the most cutting edge network in the country, both because it is already capable of accommodating renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen, and because procurement is guaranteed solely through liquefied natural gas. Technological innovation is confirmed as the main driver that allowed us to anticipate this change, transform our operations and improve service in terms of quality and efficiency while, at the same time, achieving ever-increasing sustainability targets, significantly contributing to the achievement of the REPowerEU targets.