(Alliance News) - Italgas Spa reported Wednesday that it reported total adjusted revenues in the first six months of the year of EUR872.3 million from EUR931.8 million as of June 30, 2023.

Adjusted net income for the period amounted to EUR241.5 million, up 13 percent from the same period last year, when it stood at EUR213.2 million.

Adjusted Ebitda as of June 30 amounted to EUR671.2 million, up 11 percent from EUR607.0 million in the first half of 2023.

Adjusted Ebit was EUR401.8 million from EUR358.8 million in 2023.

The company made technical investments of EUR353.7 million in the first six months.

Net financial debt stands at EUR6.73 billion.

Paolo Gallo, CEO of Italgas, commented, "The results of the first half of 2024 confirm the solid performance of the Italgas group and the clear vision of future development of our activities. The economic-financial indicators showed significant double-digit growth."

"With more than EUR350 million already invested, the activity of developing networks and plants to be put at the service of a sustainable, safe and competitive ecological transition for Italy and Greece is strengthened. A share expected to grow further, in the second half of the year, with investments increasing according to a higher progression."

Italgas rises 1.2 percent to EUR4.91 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.