(Alliance News) - Italgas Spa announced Thursday that RAEWW, the Greek Energy, Waste and Water Regulatory Authority, has released the return on RAB for 2023 for EDA Thess, EDA Attikis and DEDA, the DSOs of the Italgas group in Greece, setting it at 8.57 percent.

A year earlier, the return on the RAB in Greece was 7.03 percent.

Italgas stock is up 0.3 percent at EUR5.28 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

