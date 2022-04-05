Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italgas S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italgas: slates filed for renewal of the corporate bodies. The shareholders CDP Reti S.p.a. and Inarcassa submit resolution proposals pursuant to article 126-bis, subsection 1, penultimate sentence of the CLF

04/05/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Milan, 5 April 2022 - Italgas announces that 2 slates of candidates for office as members of the Board of Directors and 2 slates of candidates for office as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors have been filed in view of the single call Shareholders' Meeting of 26 April 2022 to renew the corporate bodies. The shareholders CDP Reti S.p.A. and Snam S.p.A., representing a total of 39.491% of the share capital of Italgas, jointly filed 1 slate of candidates for office as members of the Board of Directors:
  1. Benedetta Navarra (Chairman) (*)
  2. Paolo Gallo (**)
  3. Qinjing Shen
  4. Maria Sferruzza
  5. Manuela Sabbatini
  6. Claudio De Marco (*)
  7. Lorenzo Parola (***)
  8. Antonella Guglielmetti (*)
  9. Maurizio Santacroce (*)
(*) Candidate who declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to articles 147-ter, subsection 4 and 148, subsection 3, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998 (CLF) and article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code.(**) Candidate having the specific professional expertise for the office of Chief Executive Officer.(***) Candidate who declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to articles 147-ter, subsection 4 and 148, subsection 3, of CLF. The shareholder CDP Reti, representing 26.009% of the share capital of Italgas, filed 1 slate of candidates for office as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors: for the office of Standing Auditor
  1. Paola Maria Maiorana (*) (**)
  2. Maurizio Di Marcotullio (*) (**)
for the office of Alternate Auditor
  1. Stefano Fiorini (*) (**)
(*) Candidate enrolled in the register of external auditors who has declared to have worked on legal audits for a period of no less than three years.(**) Candidate who also declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to article 148, subsection 3, letters b) and c) of CLF and of article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code The shareholder Inarcassa (Cassa Nazionale di Previdenza ed Assistenza per gli Ingegneri ed Architetti Liberi Professionisti), representing 1.3745% of the share capital of Italgas, filed 1 slate of candidates for office as members of the Board of Directors and 1 slate of candidates for office as members of the Board of Statutory Auditors. The slate of candidates for office as members of the Board of Directors submitted by Inarcassa is composed of:
  1. Fabiola Mascardi (*)
  2. Gianmarco Montanari (*)
(*) Candidate who declared possession of the independence requirements pursuant to articles 147-ter, subsection 4 and 148, subsection 3, of CLF and article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code. Inarcassa also submitted, within the terms and in the manner required by law, a slate of candidates for office as members of Italgas' Board of Statutory Auditors, listing one candidate for the office of Standing Auditor (Giulia Pusterla) and one candidate for the office of Alternate Auditor (Simone Montanari). However, having learned that the candidate for the office of Alternate auditor, Mr Simone Montanari, was no longer available to take such office in Italgas, Inarcassa put forward a proposal to resolve the nomination of Ms. Barbara Cavalieri for the office of Italgas' Alternate Auditor. Both the candidate for the office of Standing Auditor, Giulia Pusterla, and the candidate for the office of Alternate Auditor, Barbara Cavalieri, declared (i) that they were enrolled in the register of external auditors and that they had worked on legal audits for at least three years; (ii) that they were in possession of the independence requirements pursuant to article 148, subsection 3, letters b) and c) of CLF and of article 2 of the Corporate Governance Code. Lastly it should be noted that Inarcassa declared, including in relation to the Consob Communication no. DEM/9017893 of 26.02.2009, the absence of connections and/or relationships deemed significant with shareholders who, even jointly, hold a controlling share or relative majority. *** Resolution proposal of the shareholder CDP RETI S.p.A. pursuant to article 126-bis, subsection 1, penultimate sentence of the CLF The shareholder CDP Reti S.p.A. submitted a resolution proposal, pursuant to article 126-bis, subsection 1, penultimate sentence of the CLF, with reference to point 4, sub 4.3 on the agenda "Appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Directors" proposing the "appointment of Benedetta Navarra as Chairman of the Board of Directors." *** The slates and related documentation required by the provisions on the matter (as well as the resolution proposals pursuant to art. 126-bis, subsection 1, penultimate sentence of the CLF) are available to the public at Italgas' offices in Milan, Via Carlo Bo 11, on the Company's website (www.italgas.it, in the "Governance" - "2022 Shareholders' Meeting" section), on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (www.borsaitaliana.it) and through the authorised storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" at the addresswww.emarketstorage.com.

Disclaimer

Italgas S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITALGAS S.P.A.
02:58pITALGAS : slates filed for renewal of the corporate bodies. The shareholders CDP Reti S.p...
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : 2021 Integrated Annual Report - format PDF
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : 2021 Corporate Governance Report
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : Remuneration Report 2022 and Compensation Paid 2021
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : Notice Publication of documents 01/04/2022
PU
04/01ITALGAS S P A : Edison signs an agreement with Italgas and Marguerite to acquire the major..
PU
03/25ITALGAS S P A : Financial Markets Review - February 2022
PU
03/17ITALGAS S P A : Pubblication of documents - 17 March 2022
PU
03/16ITALGAS S P A : signed the agreement for the new Smart Working model
PU
03/15ITALGAS S P A : GD4S presents its first Sustainability Charter. Defines the Association's ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 451 M 1 586 M 1 586 M
Net income 2022 377 M 412 M 412 M
Net Debt 2022 5 689 M 6 217 M 6 217 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 5,20%
Capitalization 4 602 M 5 029 M 5 029 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,09x
EV / Sales 2023 6,84x
Nbr of Employees 3 608
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 5,76 €
Average target price 6,04 €
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo President, CEO, COO, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Alberto Dell Acqua Chairman
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessio Minutoli Director-Corporate Legal Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.-4.82%5 130
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-21.91%22 579
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.46%17 226
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.100.04%9 989
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-23.84%9 909
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-1.85%8 008